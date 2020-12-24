HBO Max adds 4K HDR support on Android TV and Google Chromecast with Google TV

Just in time for the holidays, HBO Max is treating its subscribers to a sweet surprise. A new update is rolling out to HBO Max users on Android TV and Google Chromecast, which finally adds support for 4K HDR content.

The support for 4K (via 9to5Google) comes as part of the v50.8.1.240 of the HBO Max app for Android, and it also adds support for Dolby Vision and Atmos formats. Although there’s no 4K or HDR content to stream on the streaming service at the moment, the good news is that the forthcoming release of Wonder Women 1984 will be available in 4K HDR, making it the first-ever title on the platform to be available in 4K. HBO says it’s working on adding more 4K titles to its catalog in the coming months.

We’re bringing holiday cheer with this update. HBO Max will now support 4K UHD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on select devices and titles. We’ll be releasing even more 4K UHD titles throughout 2021—so stay tuned—we know you’ve been asking for this!

The 4K HDR support will be available only on select devices, with “supported Android TV” devices and the newest Google Chromecast with Google TV also on the list. Here are all the devices that will support 4K HDR streaming on HDR Max:

Supported Android TV devices

Chromecast Ultra

Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Cube

4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs

AT&T TV

Apple TV 4K

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for release on Christmas Day. It will be simultaneously released in movie theatres and on HBO Max in the US. It will be available for streaming on the service for 1 month from the release date at no additional cost. HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, the parent company of Warner Bros. Officially launched in May 2020, the streaming service is currently only available in the U.S. and certain other territories.