HBO Max now offers a new $9.99/mo ad-supported tier

In March this year, we first heard that HBO Max was planning on offering a new ad-supported tier to attract more subscribers. Soon thereafter, sources familiar with the matter revealed that the new tier would cost just $9.99 per month, but they didn’t share any information about a potential release date. Warner Media has now finally announced the new tier, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

According to the official Warner Media press release, the new ad-supported tier on HBO Max will cost users $9.99/month or $99.99/year. It will be available in all supported regions starting today, and it will offer complete access to the streaming platform’s vast catalog of movies and TV shows. Along with that, the new tier will also give users access to all of HBO Max’s premium features, like personalization and customization, parental controls, a unique kids experience, and more.

While HBO Max’s ad-supported tier will offer users pretty much all the features included in the regular ad-free tier, it won’t give them the ability to download content for offline viewing. Streaming quality on the ad-supported tier will also be capped at 1080p. Furthermore, Warner Bros. same-day premiere films will not be available on the ad-supported tier, but they’ll become available on the platform in the months following the theatrical release.

Warner Media has also revealed it will cap commercial time per hour to four minutes on the ad-supported tier to minimize disruption. Additionally, the service won’t play ads during HBO programming.

If you’re not an HBO Max subscriber and you wish to try the new ad-supported tier, you can download the app from the Play Store link below and subscribe right away. Alternatively, you can visit the HBO Max website to create an account and subscribe.