HBO Max with ads pricing and launch details revealed

WarnerMedia previously teased it would launch an ad-supported tier of HBO Max in June. With a deadline fast-approaching, the company on Wednesday finally shared final details, including pricing and launch timeframe.

HBO Max with ads will be available for $9.99 when it launches in the first week of June, according to Warner Media, which announced details during a presentation for advertisers. The new tier is a more accessible option for those who can’t quite afford the $14.99 per month ad-free subscription.

The $9.99 ad-supported option for HBO Max is still more expensive than Disney Plus, but it’s cheaper than a standard Netflix plan. According to WarnerMedia, HBO Max with ads will offer the “lightest ad load in the streaming industry,” suggesting the content subscribers watch won’t be interrupted very often — or for very long. WarnerMedia also said that ads may be shown when users pause content.

“HBO Max with Ads is launching with most major agency holding companies and a wide array of brands across all verticals and categories, powering ongoing innovation through test and learn with marketplace partners,” WarnerMedia said.

Both subscription tiers will offer access to WarnerMedia’s vast catalog of content, including Game of Thrones, Watchmen, Friends, and more. Critically, HBO Max with ads won’t get the same-day theatrical films from Warner Bros. Some of the movies include The Suicide Squad, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Dune.

HBO Max (without ads) is scheduled to launch in 39 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June, while the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe are set to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

The news comes on the heels of a deal that saw AT&T announce plans to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery; the two are expected to form a new media company, but details surrounding future plans are still unclear.