Today, Amazon announced the return of HBO to its Prime Video Channels platform with HBO Max. Now, users can once again watch all their favorite HBO shows using just the Amazon Prime app.

Back in September 2021, Amazon Prime members lost access to HBO shows when the service was removed from Prime Video Channels. The service hosts third-party streaming services like Showtime, Starz, Paramount Plus, NBA League Pass, and more. While these channels are available to watch through Amazon, they are not free and cost extra for a subscription.

When HBO opted out of Prime Video Channels because it was launching its stand-alone service, HBO Max, users that paid through Prime Video Channels had their subscriptions canceled. This was a massive move for the company, as it was reported at the time that HBO stood to lose around five million customers. The timing of HBO shows returning to Amazon's service is curious.

During the summer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it would merge its two streaming services, HBO Max and Discover Plus, to form a new streaming platform. While it was originally set to debut in the summer of 2023, plans were pushed up, and it will now arrive in the spring of 2023. Although there isn't an official name for the service just yet, the service could end up being called "Max."

With HBO Max arriving on Prime Video Channels, subscribers in the United States will have access to all their favorites and around 15,000 hours of premium content. HBO is known for its award-winning original content, but it also has great movies and shows from some of the biggest studios, like Turner Classic Movies, Studio Ghibli, Adult Swim, DC, and more. Of course, access to this kind of content doesn't come cheap, as HBO Max costs $14.99 per month and $9.99 per month with ads.

Source: Amazon