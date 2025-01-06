Summary HDMI 2.2 officially confirmed, promising higher bandwidth and refresh rates.

It's easy to see the effect that the HDMI format has had on the tech world; purchase any monitor, computer, or game console, and there's a very high chance you'll see a port for the familiar format somewhere on it. As such, it only makes sense for the HDMI Forum, the people working behind the scenes on the famous video-audio cable, to constantly develop the standard to adopt newer and bolder tech scenes. Now, the HDMI forum has announced the new 2.2 format, and it's looking to be a big step up.

HDMI 2.2 has been officially confirmed

In an announcement made by the HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc., the new format has some interesting tidbits to it. For one, it seems that both bandwidth and refresh rates are getting a boost:

New technology enables higher quality options now and in the future for content producers such as TV, movie and game studios, while enabling multiple distribution platforms. Higher 96Gbps bandwidth and next-gen HDMI Fixed Rate Link technology provide optimal audio and video for a wide range of device applications. An end-user can be assured that their displays support a native video format in the best way possible and can deliver a seamless and reliable experience.

HDMI 2.2 also contains the Latency Indication Protocol (LIP). This ensures both the visuals and audio are synced with one another, especially if you're using an audio-video receiver or a soundbar.

It'll be a little while until we see HDMI 2.2 cables and ports on the shelves, but the HDMI Forum is hoping to get the specification in the manufacturer's hands sometime in the first half of 2025. Until then, why not check out the history of display interfaces?