As much as I'm ashamed to admit it, I'll come clean — I've been a hunt-and-peck typist for most of my life, even after I started writing professionally. This started to change when I picked up my first mechanical keyboard over five years ago and consciously attempted to learn touch typing last year. While the speed isn't ideal yet, I've realized that some keyboard switches are inherently better for learning how to type, mainly heavy switches.

While mechanical keyboards aren't a prerequisite for learning how to touch type or enjoying interactions with your computer, they are extremely versatile, so you can customize them to your experience. Even if you are a seasoned typist somewhere along your learning journey, a heavier key switch unlocks advantages ranging from better accuracy to more enjoyable feedback. Let’s look at heavy switches and level up your typing comfort and accuracy along the way.

What is a heavy switch, anyway?

A small subset of the thousands of options

Heavy switches don't weigh more on a scale, but offer a stiffer resistance when pressed. They are harder to press down on, but only marginally so. The stiffness comes from the internal spring that pushes the stem back up when you release each key after actuation. Typically, springs have around 45g of resistance each. By definition, a heavier or stiffer switch would require more weight to compress the spring, and my sweet spot was around the 65-68g mark, even though you'll find super-heavy 90g switches, too.

Mechanical key switches come in multiple flavors, broadly classified as linear, tactile, and clicky, based on the tactile and audible feedback when you press on them.

It's worth noting that they all share two parameters — the operation force and the bottom-out force. We're only concerned with the former, since that defines the weight required to actuate the switch, so it registers as an input on your device when the switch stem pushes copper leaves in contact, like a light switch. The bottom-out weight is usually greater for linear switches, but that isn't always true of tactile and clicky switches since they have a tangible bump at the actuation point, which introduces variation in bottom-out behavior.

Without diving into the weeds with multi-stage springs, I would preface my experience by saying that I stuck with linear switches equipped with single-stage springs.

Switches can make a huge difference in your typing

Trade tactility for muscle memory

When I learned how to touch type, I often rested my fingertips on the home row, and lighter switches like Gateron Reds would accidentally actuate from this simple act. When I switched to hovering over the home row, sometimes outstretching a finger to reach an adjacent key would cause inadvertent keypresses. Switching to heavier switches like the Vertex V1 gave me more leeway and prevented accidental actuation. If you rest on the home row like I did, heavy springs might support that, too.

With the new switches, each keypress became more deliberate, making it easier to catch myself midway through incorrect keypresses, backtrack my actions, and then hit the right key. If you type fast enough, this happens in a few milliseconds. However, focusing on better accuracy is the best way to become a better typist, since speed builds gradually once the keymap is committed to muscle memory.

Even if mistypes aren't a major concern, bottoming out on every keypress can get annoying for heavy-handed users. The sensation of bottoming out is often unpleasant, and you could retrain yourself to just hit the actuation point and lift your fingers, but it can be challenging on linear switches. However, a heavy spring can add sufficient resistance to make bottom-outs pleasant or cushioned, if you will. A 68g spring allowed me to hover right around the actuation point.

The last improvement is the smallest, but still quantifiable. You'll notice stiffer springs have a snappier return that could make rapid and deliberate keystrokes an absolute joy. This aspect also noticeably reduces stem wobble in the unloaded state, contributing to your keyboard's premium feel.

Enjoy these benefits for cheap, with a little effort

Mods are the way forward