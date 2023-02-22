New information has come to light about Google's upcoming foldable and the chance of it gaining an edge over a strong competitor.

According to a source's information provided to 9to5Google, Google's Pixel Fold may be a little heavier than originally thought. It's apparently been learned that the Pixel Fold may provide a battery size near 5,000mAh. So, while a heavier phone isn't something that sits well with consumers, this larger battery size beats out a couple of the Pixel Fold's would-be competitors. Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4 features a 4,400mAh battery while the Oppo Find N utilizes a 4,520mAh battery. As context, with this information suggesting the Pixel Fold may be heavier than Samsung's foldable, the Fold 4 does weigh 263g.

There is also a bit of hesitation behind how good of a fact this could be once official specs are known about the device. Currently, Google is powering its devices with its most recently developed Tensor G2 chip. Hesitation sets in with how much battery efficiency consumers may gain out of phones with this chip considering the competition utilizes the flagship Snapdragon chips designed by Qualcomm which pull back significantly on the toll taken on a device's energy.

Another aspect of the Pixel Fold that contributes to its feel in a consumer's hand is its dimensions. Previous leaks suggested the Pixel Fold may measure out to 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm when completely open, making it a bit larger than the Find N. While the device also appeared to be shorter and narrower than Oppo's foldable, the Pixel Fold may very well be wider still than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 when folded.

It was also previously mentioned that the Pixel Fold may feature a 7.69-inch foldable display along with a 5.79-inch cover display. We still have a ways to go until a Pixel Fold launch which was previously rumored to release during Q4 2023. However, we still have Google's I/O 2023 event to look forward to where we may learn a bit more about the company's first foldable phone.

Source: 9to5Google