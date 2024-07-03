Key Takeaways Heber Ltd announces the MultiPi, a retro gaming console for Raspberry Pi.

Features a cartridge slot for expansions, including an Analogue A/V card.

Users can load their preferred emulators and connect to CRT TVs or monitors.

It's no secret that the Raspberry Pi is a retro gamer's dream. We've already explored how to turn your Raspberry Pi into an emulation beast and saw when someone turned a 65-inch magic mirror into a giant screen to play classic games on. In fact, sometimes it feels like all you need for a Raspberry Pi to become a full-blown classic console is a suitable shell to keep it in. As it turns out, Heber Ltd feels the same way, as the company has announced a new product called the MultiPi which acts as a retro console.

The Heber MultiPi turns the single-board computer into a retro gaming dream

Image Credit: Heber Ltd

Heber Ltd announced the product earlier today on its official X feed. In the post, it showed images of what the MultiPi will look like, alongside some extra details. The product isn't available to grab right now, but the company does hope to get preorders open soon.

On the official Heber Ltd website, you can see all the information about the MultiPi. It even features a cartridge slot like an SNES console, which Heber states you can use to add expansions. The first release is especially nice for people who like retro hardware:

One of the first cartridge expansions for the MultiPi is a full Analogue A/V card, featuring RGB SCART video output, VGA Output and analogue sound. This video output cartridge makes it easy to connect up to a CRT TV, CRT monitor or other analogue displays for authentic retro gaming of systems and arcades.

The console comes with seven USB ports: one internal port, and six more for peripherals to play your games with. You can use a USB port, MicroSD card, or PCIe X1 port to load software. Which is good, because the console itself doesn't come with any software; you can instead opt for the emulators you want and load them yourself.

Heber Ltd hopes to get preorders started soon, so be sure to check out its website and socials for updates.