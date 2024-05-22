Key Takeaways New emojis proposed for Unicode 16, including face with bags under eyes, and root vegetable.

Unicode 16 emojis will be rolled out on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS devices following Unicode 16 beta review.

Tech companies will likely take months to incorporate new emojis after Unicode 16 approval.

The Unicode Consortium has proposed adding as many as seven new emojis for Unicode 16, the beta review of which is now open, giving us the first look at what new emojis are going to be introduced across different mobile and PC operating systems in the coming months.

New emojis are coming to PC, Mac, and other devices

In the last couple of days, we have seen companies announcing new Snapdragon X Elite-powered Arm PCs, with Microsoft claiming its latest Arm-based Surface Laptops can beat the M3 MacBook Air. While time will tell whether X Elite-powered Windows PCs can outclass Apple's MacBook, emojis are something we all use in our conversations irrespective of what device we're using. Now, the inclusion of seven emojis means we get more ways to express our emotions. Here are the seven emojis that the Unicode Consortium proposed for Unicode 16:

Face with bags under eyes.

Fingerprint.

Leafless tree.

Root vegetable.

Harp.

Shovel.

Splatter.

In addition to PCs and Macs, this new set of emojis will also be rolled out to Android and iOS devices. However, no matter what operating system you use, these seven emojis won't be available on your device in the next couple of months.

When will Unicode 16 emojis be available for use?

The beta review for Unicode 16 will continue until July 2, 2024, after which the proposed emojis will officially be approved. Usually, it takes several months for tech companies to incorporate a new Unicode version into their software and services.

In the case of Unicode 15, the open beta review period lasted until July 11, 2022, and the official release happened in September of the same year. Microsoft implemented Unicode 15 in Windows 11 22H2, which also came out in September 2022. Windows 11 24H2 is also expected to be released in the same month as 22H2, so it's safe to assume that the next major Windows update will include the Unicode 16 emojis.