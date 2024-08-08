Key Takeaways Personalize desktop, taskbar, cursor with Windows themes post wallpaper and screensaver customization for a unique PC vibe.

Default Glow and Dark themes shine bright; explore world parks, color explosions, and holiday themes for themed Windows fun.

Dive into stargazing with Stars at Night, admire French Riviera views, or embrace animal kingdom with autumn vibes on your Windows PC.

The best part of having a new PC or laptop is that you get a fresh start to customize and personalize your computer to your unique taste and style. After you have changed your wallpaper and screen saver, you may think that there is not much left to do. Well, believe it or not, there are still many other customization options that you can take advantage of on Windows.

You can still personalize your desktop taskbar, customize your mouse cursor, and, of course, add an amazing theme to your Windows 11 operating system. While these few customization options may be overlooked, they have a lot to bring to the table in terms of personalization, and can help bring a completely different look and feel to your workstation or gaming rig.

Related 3 features Microsoft is adding to Windows 11 that should have been there from the start I get that coding an operating system isn't the easiest job in the world, but these features felt like no-brainers to me.

What are Windows 11 themes?

A Windows theme is a collection of user interface modifications that change the way that the Windows operating system looks and feels overall. This can range from the entire appearance of the PC, to the file system or settings menu. Most of the themes usually focus on a set of wallpapers that are matched with accent colors for your desktop.

Windows themes may include, but are not limited to, new desktop/folder icons, custom wallpapers and screensavers, settings menu adjustments, color schemes, new mouse cursors, screen animations, and new desktop styles. Most Windows themes are free to download for the general community from the Microsoft Store, but as with everything in life, if you want the best themes, then you will have to pay for them. However, follow along below, and let's review some lovely Windows themes that will make your PC feel comfortable without having to pay the premium.

10 The Windows Glow theme

The best default theme for Windows

There are 9 default themes available on Windows, which means you have these options to choose from without having to browse the Microsoft Store or download anything. The default themes are definitely a step up from previous Windows versions, but they do lack a lot of variety.

Each of them will come with multiple images that will be used for your wallpaper and screen saver. For this pick, arguably the best theme is the Glow theme. It has a colorful wallpaper and is the only one that drastically changes the taskbar, and it has a striking wallpaper that can really take advantage of a good display.

9 The Windows Dark theme

The best dark theme for Windows

Another default Windows theme that made the cut here is the default Windows Dark theme. So many people use dark themes for their phone browsers and settings menu because it's easier to look at, and it saves battery life. So there is no doubt this would be a fan-favorite theme.

The system's Dark theme has a plain black and gray color palate for the default Windows skin. This theme is great for late-night gamers who don't want to be blinded by the white light of the default Windows theme.

Related Study: Dark Mode can extend your phone's battery life, but there's a catch It turns out that dark mode does extend your phone's battery life, but it's not as simple as just enabling it and reaping the gains.

8 The World National Parks theme

The best nature theme for Windows

This theme is not new to Windows, with some of the images in this theme pack even appearing on wallpapers and screen savers in Windows 8 and 10. This theme pack has over 18 images from national parks all over the world, each showing unique biomes and landscapes. This theme pack has a lot of variations to it, and also has the added benefit of teaching you about natural wonders around the world.

7 The Color Explosion theme

The best color theme for Windows

If you liked the wallpapers from the iPhone 5 and 6, then you're going to love this next theme. The Color Explosion theme is a set of high-definition images taken of dye being thrown against a black backdrop.

This Windows theme looks even better if you are using a UHD or 4K monitor, where the colors and hues of the dye really pop. If you want to add a little spark to your PC, then make sure to download this theme now.

Related How to automatically switch between iPhone wallpapers based on your location Your Apple iPhone is capable of switching between wallpapers based on your location. Here's how to utilize this neat iOS feature.

6 The Holiday Glow & Fireworks on New Years themes

The best holiday themes for Windows

Of course, we can't forget about the holiday themes for those festive times of the year. For these themes, you're either old enough that you should have these all saved already, or young enough that you'll need to set this up for someone in your family. Either way, it's good to have these themes on hand.

You'll have to download all these themes separately, as they are not bundled, but they cover most major holidays and offer a boost to your festive spirit from your workstation all year round. There are multiple versions of each holiday theme, so just pick the ones that work for you.

Here are some honorable mentions for you to download and install: Chicks and Bunnies (Easter), Pumpkin Season (Halloween), Holiday Glow (Christmas), Fireworks on New Year, and Festival of Lights (Diwali).

5 The Stars at Night & The Solar Eclipse themes

The best space themes for Windows

If you like both the stars and planets in our solar system, then you should try the Stars at Night theme and the Solar Eclipse theme. The Stars at Night theme has some amazing wallpapers for a stargazer, although you'll also see Windows 10 default wallpaper here.

The theme focuses on the stars in the night sky over picturesque settings. The Solar Eclipse is a more recent theme pack that includes over 15 professional images of the total solar eclipse that occurred over North America on April 8th, 2024.

4 The French Riviera theme

The best European theme for Windows

Whether you've been dreaming of a trip to Europe or you're just getting back from there, this theme will make you feel like you’re under the Mediterranean sun floating on a river boat. This collection of wallpapers and screensavers focuses around, you guessed it, the French Riviera.

The collection of images has pictures of famous canals, grottos, the picturesque European countryside, and small riverboats parked side by side next to the piers. This theme will make you feel like you're sitting on the river in France while you work at your desktop.

3 The Animals in Autumn theme

The best animal theme for Windows

The Animals in Autumn theme includes over 16 stunning images of different animals in an autumn setting. Some of these images include a dog with a ball, a squirrel eating a berry, a male deer in the bushes, and a kitten surrounded by autumn leaves.

This Windows theme is a great addition to your library that you can use yearly when autumn comes around, or on rotation with other animal and nature themes on your desktop. If it's coming to fall, and you love animals, then this theme is definitely worth a download.

2 The Windows Nostalgia & macOS Monterey themes

The best alternative OS themes for Windows

If you’re looking to spice up your Windows 11 display, then why not try a theme from a different OS or platform? If you’d like, you could change your Windows PC into something that looks like a Mac or Linux system. If you are feeling really retro and want to experience some OS nostalgia, you can even download and install themes from older versions of Windows.

There are hundreds of OS system re-skins and themes that you can add to your PC. Some popular themes in this category are the macOS Monterey SkinPack, Windows Nostalgia Bliss, or Ubuntu Light SkinPack.

Related How to make Windows 11 look like Windows 7 Microsoft made a lot of changes with the Windows 11 update, but you can make your system look a lot more familiar with a Windows 7 skin.

1 The Springtime Art theme

The best art theme for Windows

The Springtime Art theme is one of the best free themes available on the Microsoft Store. The theme takes a low-poly art style to the setting of Mount Fuji surrounded by sakura trees, a forest river, or an open plain by the ocean.

This theme is very relaxing and definitely deserves its place at the top of this list. If you want a theme that is both creative and beautiful on your Windows PC, then give the Springtime Art theme a try.

A theme for every mood

By now you could have a theme for every day of the week if you want one. Lists like these are always subjective, so your favorite theme may not be my top pick here, but hopefully you will have a better-looking PC with a new theme after reading this article.