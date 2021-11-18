Here are T-Mobile’s deals for Black Friday
It’s almost Black Friday, and companies are already starting to advertise their deals. We’ve seen both Verizon and AT&T get in on some of the action, and now it’s T-Mobile’s turn to show off their Black Friday deals. The “Uncarrier” has announced its early Black Friday deals which will be available beginning November 19th. The blog post states that they have deals for everyone this year, including new and existing customers on both prepaid and postpaid accounts.

Similar to Verizon’s deals, T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals seem to mostly be a rehashing of existing promotions already available from T-Mobile. As usual, many of T-Mobile’s best deals are locked behind their premium plans. Here’s what T-Mobile has announced will be its Black Friday deals:

PromoDateMore Info
Free iPhone 13 Pro or
$1,000 off iPhone 12/13 series		11/19
  • Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX
  • Requires trade-in of eligible device
Half off iPhone 13 Pro or
$500 off iPhone 12/13 series		11/19
  • Any postpaid consumer plan eligible
  • Requires trade-in of eligible device
Buy one get one iPhone 12/13 series11/19
  • Requires adding a line
  • Any postpaid consumer plan eligible
Free AirPods 2nd gen11/19
  • Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX
  • Requires purchase of iPhone 12/13 series device
  • Maximum $130 off
Half off AirPods 2nd gen11/19
  • Any postpaid consumer plan eligible
  • Requires purchase of iPhone 12/13 series device
  • Maximum $65 off
Apple Watch SE 40mm for $99 or
Apple Watch SE 44mm for $149		11/19
  • Requires adding a qualifying mobile internet line
Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or
$1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G		11/19
  • Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX
  • Requires adding a line
Half off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or
Half off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G		11/19
  • Any postpaid consumer plan eligible
  • Requires adding a line
Free Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Phone11/19
  • Maximum $800 off
  • Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX
  • Requires trade-in of eligible device
Half off Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Phone11/19
  • Maximum $400 off
  • Any postpaid consumer plan eligible
  • Requires trade-in of eligible device
Free Samsung Galaxy Buds 211/19
  • Maximum $150 off
  • Discount in the form of a rebate
  • Only available when stacked with Samsung phone offer from above
  • Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX
Half off Samsung Galaxy Buds 211/19
  • Maximum $75 off
  • Discount in the form of a rebate
  • Only available when stacked with Samsung phone offer from above
  • Any postpaid consumer plan eligible
Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite11/19
  • Requires adding a qualifying mobile internet line
$149 Samsung Chromebook GO11/19
  • Requires adding a qualifying mobile internet line
  • 50% off mobile internet line with purchase of T-Mobile Home Internet
Free Hotspots / Watches / Connected Device11/19
  • Requires adding a qualifying mobile internet line
  • Includes Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, SyncUp Kids, Timex Watch
(Metro By T-Mobile)
Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite		11/18
  • Requires adding a qualifying data tablet plan
  • Discount in the form of a rebate prepaid Mastercard
(Metro By T-Mobile)
Single unlimited line for $25/mo		11/18
  • Requires switching from competitor
  • Requires trade-in of eligible device
$1,000 back when you switchAvailable Now
  • Requires switching from an eligible competitor carrier
  • Requires bringing eligible device

Most of these deals have already been available for some time, however, there are a few new offers like the Apple Watch promos. Verizon’s deals for Black Friday leaked on Wednesday, and AT&T’s Black Friday deals have been known since the end of last week. All three carriers are offering a variety of deals, but none of them stand out as being a must-have deal. We’ve spotted one or two deals that seem to be good value, but for the most part, they’ve not been all too impressive.

It’s unclear if these will be the only Black Friday deals T-Mobile offers, as we’ve also spotted that the carrier does have a separate Cyber Monday page set up on their website. Hopefully, that sale will bring more enticing offers.

