Here are T-Mobile’s deals for Black Friday
It’s almost Black Friday, and companies are already starting to advertise their deals. We’ve seen both Verizon and AT&T get in on some of the action, and now it’s T-Mobile’s turn to show off their Black Friday deals. The “Uncarrier” has announced its early Black Friday deals which will be available beginning November 19th. The blog post states that they have deals for everyone this year, including new and existing customers on both prepaid and postpaid accounts.
Similar to Verizon’s deals, T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals seem to mostly be a rehashing of existing promotions already available from T-Mobile. As usual, many of T-Mobile’s best deals are locked behind their premium plans. Here’s what T-Mobile has announced will be its Black Friday deals:
|Promo
|Date
|More Info
|Free iPhone 13 Pro or
$1,000 off iPhone 12/13 series
|11/19
|Half off iPhone 13 Pro or
$500 off iPhone 12/13 series
|11/19
|Buy one get one iPhone 12/13 series
|11/19
|Free AirPods 2nd gen
|11/19
|Half off AirPods 2nd gen
|11/19
|Apple Watch SE 40mm for $99 or
Apple Watch SE 44mm for $149
|11/19
|Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or
$1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
|11/19
|Half off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or
Half off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
|11/19
|Free Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Phone
|11/19
|Half off Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Phone
|11/19
|Free Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
|11/19
|Half off Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
|11/19
|Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
|11/19
|$149 Samsung Chromebook GO
|11/19
|Free Hotspots / Watches / Connected Device
|11/19
|(Metro By T-Mobile)
Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
|11/18
|(Metro By T-Mobile)
Single unlimited line for $25/mo
|11/18
|$1,000 back when you switch
|Available Now
Most of these deals have already been available for some time, however, there are a few new offers like the Apple Watch promos. Verizon’s deals for Black Friday leaked on Wednesday, and AT&T’s Black Friday deals have been known since the end of last week. All three carriers are offering a variety of deals, but none of them stand out as being a must-have deal. We’ve spotted one or two deals that seem to be good value, but for the most part, they’ve not been all too impressive.
It’s unclear if these will be the only Black Friday deals T-Mobile offers, as we’ve also spotted that the carrier does have a separate Cyber Monday page set up on their website. Hopefully, that sale will bring more enticing offers.