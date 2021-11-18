Here are T-Mobile’s deals for Black Friday

It’s almost Black Friday, and companies are already starting to advertise their deals. We’ve seen both Verizon and AT&T get in on some of the action, and now it’s T-Mobile’s turn to show off their Black Friday deals. The “Uncarrier” has announced its early Black Friday deals which will be available beginning November 19th. The blog post states that they have deals for everyone this year, including new and existing customers on both prepaid and postpaid accounts.

Similar to Verizon’s deals, T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals seem to mostly be a rehashing of existing promotions already available from T-Mobile. As usual, many of T-Mobile’s best deals are locked behind their premium plans. Here’s what T-Mobile has announced will be its Black Friday deals:

Promo Date More Info Free iPhone 13 Pro or

$1,000 off iPhone 12/13 series 11/19 Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX

Requires trade-in of eligible device Half off iPhone 13 Pro or

$500 off iPhone 12/13 series 11/19 Any postpaid consumer plan eligible

Requires trade-in of eligible device Buy one get one iPhone 12/13 series 11/19 Requires adding a line

Any postpaid consumer plan eligible Free AirPods 2nd gen 11/19 Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX

Requires purchase of iPhone 12/13 series device

Maximum $130 off Half off AirPods 2nd gen 11/19 Any postpaid consumer plan eligible

Requires purchase of iPhone 12/13 series device

Maximum $65 off Apple Watch SE 40mm for $99 or

Apple Watch SE 44mm for $149 11/19 Requires adding a qualifying mobile internet line Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or

$1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 11/19 Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX

Requires adding a line Half off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or

Half off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 11/19 Any postpaid consumer plan eligible

Requires adding a line Free Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Phone 11/19 Maximum $800 off

Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX

Requires trade-in of eligible device Half off Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Phone 11/19 Maximum $400 off

Any postpaid consumer plan eligible

Requires trade-in of eligible device Free Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 11/19 Maximum $150 off

Discount in the form of a rebate

Only available when stacked with Samsung phone offer from above

Requires Magenta MAX / Sprint MAX Half off Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 11/19 Maximum $75 off

Discount in the form of a rebate

Only available when stacked with Samsung phone offer from above

Any postpaid consumer plan eligible Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 11/19 Requires adding a qualifying mobile internet line $149 Samsung Chromebook GO 11/19 Requires adding a qualifying mobile internet line

50% off mobile internet line with purchase of T-Mobile Home Internet Free Hotspots / Watches / Connected Device 11/19 Requires adding a qualifying mobile internet line

Includes Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, SyncUp Kids, Timex Watch (Metro By T-Mobile)

Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 11/18 Requires adding a qualifying data tablet plan

Discount in the form of a rebate prepaid Mastercard (Metro By T-Mobile)

Single unlimited line for $25/mo 11/18 Requires switching from competitor

Requires trade-in of eligible device $1,000 back when you switch Available Now Requires switching from an eligible competitor carrier

Requires bringing eligible device

Most of these deals have already been available for some time, however, there are a few new offers like the Apple Watch promos. Verizon’s deals for Black Friday leaked on Wednesday, and AT&T’s Black Friday deals have been known since the end of last week. All three carriers are offering a variety of deals, but none of them stand out as being a must-have deal. We’ve spotted one or two deals that seem to be good value, but for the most part, they’ve not been all too impressive.

It’s unclear if these will be the only Black Friday deals T-Mobile offers, as we’ve also spotted that the carrier does have a separate Cyber Monday page set up on their website. Hopefully, that sale will bring more enticing offers.