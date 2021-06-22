Here are the essential Prime Day deals for gamers: Games, keyboards, headsets, and more

Prime Day is here, and while we all benefit from the deals, gamers especially can benefit from the steep discounts. So if gaming is your primary hobby, then you can find several appealing discounts on games, accessories, and hardware. Here are your must-haves if you’re a gamer on Prime Day.

Hardware

These are the essentials that you have to pick up while the deals are still hot. If you’re in the market for Prime Day monitor deals or Razer mice and keyboards, we have you covered. But here are a few other things you might need.

WD Black 2TB P50 Portable SSD

You might think I’m kidding, but one of the biggest obstacles a gamer can run into is running out of space. I’m recommending this WD Black SSD, not necessarily for its speed (though it does have that), but because it can work with both PCs and consoles, the PS5 in particular (which, over six months post-launch, still doesn’t have the promised M2 SSD support).

WD Black 2TB P50 Portable SSD

SteelSeries Arctis 5 headset

There are few accessories that can elevate your gaming experience quite like a good headset can. There is no better way of literally getting your head into the game than putting one on, and SteelSeries makes some of the best available. The Arctis 5 works with PC, Mac, and PlayStations 4 and 5.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Headset

Razer Kishi controller

Gaming on an Android can be tricky, especially if you don’t want to carry around a Bluetooth controller. Sure, you can get yourself a phone mount for a regular controller, and there are several good phone mounts to choose for. But if you want to turn your phone into a Switch-like handheld, and you also don’t want to carry around a cumbersome controller, the Razer Kishi is a compact and comfortable solution.

Other hardware deals include:

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro gaming keyboard

SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical keyboard

Amazon Luna controller

Games

It’s not just hardware that’s on sale during Prime Day. Here are the game sales you need to take advantage of today. We’ll do two of the essential games for every console, followed by a few other games for sale.

PS5 Games:: Returnal & Demons’ Souls

Both of these games rank as the absolute best games for the PlayStation 5 (assuming you have one, of course), but the rising launch prices of games can be kind of uncomfortable. So be sure to grab these two while they’re on sale today.

Returnal for PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S Games: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla & Resident Evil Village

If for some reason you’re sleeping on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Prime Day Deal, then you can pick up two of the best Xbox games for a discounted price. The Xbox Series consoles may not have as many exclusives as their Nintendo and Sony cousins, but they’re still the most powerful consoles on the market, so treat yourself to some of the biggest new titles to play on them.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Xbox

Resident Evil Village for Xbox

Nintendo Switch Games: Fire Emblem Three Houses & Super Mario Odyssey

It’s a well-known thing in the world of gaming that Nintendo games don’t get discounted over time. Or if they do, it happens very rarely. But you can find some Wii U or 2017-era Switch games on store shelves for as much as they would have cost at launch. So when sales happen, jump on them. These two games are some of the best Switch games yet released and if you haven’t played them yet, you should.

Super Mario Odyssey for Switch

Other games to check out before Prime Day ends:

Monster Hunter Rise on Switch

Ghost of Tsushima on PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4