Here are the essential Prime Day deals for gamers: Games, keyboards, headsets, and more
Prime Day is here, and while we all benefit from the deals, gamers especially can benefit from the steep discounts. So if gaming is your primary hobby, then you can find several appealing discounts on games, accessories, and hardware. Here are your must-haves if you’re a gamer on Prime Day.
Hardware
These are the essentials that you have to pick up while the deals are still hot. If you’re in the market for Prime Day monitor deals or Razer mice and keyboards, we have you covered. But here are a few other things you might need.
WD Black 2TB P50 Portable SSD
You might think I’m kidding, but one of the biggest obstacles a gamer can run into is running out of space. I’m recommending this WD Black SSD, not necessarily for its speed (though it does have that), but because it can work with both PCs and consoles, the PS5 in particular (which, over six months post-launch, still doesn’t have the promised M2 SSD support).
- This portable SSD is one of the best for games, as it is compatible with both consoles and PC.
SteelSeries Arctis 5 headset
There are few accessories that can elevate your gaming experience quite like a good headset can. There is no better way of literally getting your head into the game than putting one on, and SteelSeries makes some of the best available. The Arctis 5 works with PC, Mac, and PlayStations 4 and 5.
- These attractive cans are a good all-around option for gamers who have a PC and perhaps multiple consoles.
Razer Kishi controller
Gaming on an Android can be tricky, especially if you don’t want to carry around a Bluetooth controller. Sure, you can get yourself a phone mount for a regular controller, and there are several good phone mounts to choose for. But if you want to turn your phone into a Switch-like handheld, and you also don’t want to carry around a cumbersome controller, the Razer Kishi is a compact and comfortable solution.
- If you want to enjoy cloud-gaming on your Android, this controller is a must-have accessory.
Other hardware deals include:
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro gaming keyboard
SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical keyboard
Amazon Luna controller
Games
It’s not just hardware that’s on sale during Prime Day. Here are the game sales you need to take advantage of today. We’ll do two of the essential games for every console, followed by a few other games for sale.
PS5 Games:: Returnal & Demons’ Souls
Both of these games rank as the absolute best games for the PlayStation 5 (assuming you have one, of course), but the rising launch prices of games can be kind of uncomfortable. So be sure to grab these two while they’re on sale today.
- One of the best PS5 exclusives, Returnal is a roguelike sci-fi shooter with a touch of horror.
- Demon's Souls is a remake of the PS3 title, and it doesn't skimp on From Software's signature difficulty.
Xbox Series X/S Games: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla & Resident Evil Village
If for some reason you’re sleeping on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Prime Day Deal, then you can pick up two of the best Xbox games for a discounted price. The Xbox Series consoles may not have as many exclusives as their Nintendo and Sony cousins, but they’re still the most powerful consoles on the market, so treat yourself to some of the biggest new titles to play on them.
- The latest game in the Assassin's Creed series casts the player as a Viking raider searching for purpose and loot on the British Isles.
- Resident Evil Village moves the horrors to a snowy, isolated European village, taking from the best influences of Resident Evil 4.
Nintendo Switch Games: Fire Emblem Three Houses & Super Mario Odyssey
It’s a well-known thing in the world of gaming that Nintendo games don’t get discounted over time. Or if they do, it happens very rarely. But you can find some Wii U or 2017-era Switch games on store shelves for as much as they would have cost at launch. So when sales happen, jump on them. These two games are some of the best Switch games yet released and if you haven’t played them yet, you should.
- One of the greatest RPGs for the Switch, this game depicts a years-long story of love, friendship, patriotism, and idealism.
- Mario's launch title on the Switch is one of the best and most fun games on the new Nintendo hardware.
Other games to check out before Prime Day ends:
Monster Hunter Rise on Switch
Ghost of Tsushima on PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4