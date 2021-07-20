Here are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the end of July 2021!

Microsoft has announced its third batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July. The last group of games added to Games Pass included only a handful of games by comparison and even the first batch of July only had seven new games for the platform. These will likely be the final games to be added to the platform for the month, and there are quite a number of them.

Xbox is adding a total of 12 games to the platform this month, most of them new. Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available on Game Pass for PC, while Battlefield V is available on console but is coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Keep in mind that Cloud Gaming has recently rolled out to browsers and iOS, meaning that the games coming to the cloud will be available for more people to play.

Here are the games being added to the platform with this update:

Battlefield V (Cloud, via EA Play) — July 20

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, PC) — July 20

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, PC) — July 22

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, PC) — July 22

Last Stop (Cloud, Console, PC) — July 22

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud, Console) — July 26

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud, Console) — July 26

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S) — July 27

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, PC) — July 29

Omno (Cloud, Console, PC) — July 29

Project Wingman (PC) — July 29

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, PC) — July 29

We already knew about the inclusion of Microsoft Flight Sim, but it’ll still be fun to see it coming to the platform. Xbox recently announced that a unique aircraft called the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital would be added to the game in collaboration with non-profit Orbis International.

Unfortunately, as is always the case with Game Pass, we get this new batch of games at the cost of some others. These are the games being removed from the platform on July 31:

It Lurks Below (Console and PC)

The Touryst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

UnderMine (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Given the way these announcements usually work, the next batch of games to be announced should be for the month of August.