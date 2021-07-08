Here are the known issues in Windows 11 build 22000.65

It’s been over a week since the first Windows 11 build was released to Insiders, and today, we got the first update for it. Windows 11 build 22000.65 brings a few new changes, such as the taskbar now displaying on multiple monitors, but it also has some known issues. Of course, it does have a ton of fixes, such as for a stuttering animation when closing the notifications panel by clicking its icon. Still, these are things you want to know about before installing a build, just in case.

Thankfully, most of the bugs in this build aren’t major, but there are some weird ones. For example, if you try to move an app on the taskbar, it will launch or minimize as if you just clicked on it. If you’re looking forward to using the new File Explorer design, you may also notice that it’s not available if you’ve enabled the Open folders in a separate process option in the File Explorer settings.

Here’s the full list of issues in Windows 11 build 22000.65:

Start: In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

Taskbar: The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods. Dragging an app icon to rearrange it in the Taskbar will result in the app launching or minimizing.

Settings: When launching the Settings app, a brief green flash may appear. When using Quick Settings to modify Accessibility settings, the settings UI may not save the selected state.

File Explorer: The new command bar may not appear when “Open folders in a separate process” is enabled under File Explorer Options > View. Explorer.exe crashes in a loop for Insiders using the Turkish display language when battery charge is at 100%. When right clicking the desktop or File Explorer, the resulting context menu and submenus may appear partially off screen.

Search: After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again. When you hover your mouse over the Search icon on the Taskbar, recent searches may not be displayed. To work around the issue, restart your PC. Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

Widgets: Widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again. Launching links from the widgets board may not invoke apps to the foreground. When using the Outlook client with a Microsoft account, Calendar, and To Do changes may not sync to the widgets in real time. Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors. After adding multiple widgets quickly from the widgets settings, some of the widgets may not be visible on the board.

Store: The install button might not be functional yet in some limited scenarios. Rating and reviews are not available for some apps.

Windows Security Device Security is unexpectedly saying “Standard hardware security not supported” for Insiders with supported hardware. “Automatic sample submission” is unexpectedly turned off when you restart your PC.



Looking through the list, other notable issues in Windows 11 build 22000.65 include the install button not working on the Microsoft Store. Of course, that may not be as concerning as the fact that Android apps still aren’t available. That’s one feature many are probably looking forward to, but it’s not ready yet.

Of course, some problems are to be expected when running unfinished software. In fact, Microsoft recently announced a new Bug Bash. This is an event where Microsoft publishes a series of quests in the Feedback Hub app. Windows Insiders can fulfill these quests and file any issues they find to help Microsoft polish up the operating system.

Windows 11 is going to be released to the masses this holiday season, so there’s still time for all those fixes to be implemented. For now, Windows Insiders can already experiment with a lot of new features and changes. If you want to join the fun, you can read our guide on joining the Insider Program.