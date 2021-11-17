Here are Verizon’s deals for Black Friday

It’s almost time for Black Friday, and some carriers such as AT&T are already getting in on the action. While Verizon hasn’t officially confirmed its Black Friday deals yet, our sources have told us some of what to expect. Most of the carrier’s deals are focused on smartphones, but there’s potential for some major savings if you’re looking to grab a new smartphone, iPad, or even an Apple Watch.

According to our sources, Verizon will have its Black Friday deals beginning on the 18th of November, at 3 am ET. These deals will run for approximately 10 days, depending on the deal. However, our sources weren’t able to confirm whether or not some deals will start later. Many of these offers are just extensions of the existing offers currently available. Here are the offers Verizon will have:

Promo Date More Info Up to $1,000 off select smartphones 11/18 – 11/28 Requires new line

Includes iPhone 13 series and select Android devices

Likely requires trade-in

Damaged devices accepted iPhone 12 Pro On Us 11/18 – 11/28 Up to $900 off iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max 5G

Requires new line

Likely requires trade-in

Damaged devices accepted Up to $800 back when you switch 11/18 – 11/29 Get up to $800 to help pay off your phone when you switch Up to $440 off select smartphones 11/13 – 12/31 $200 off Flagship Android smartphones 11/18 – 11/28 Likely stacks with $1,000 off select smartphones promo iPad and Apple Watch SE for as low as $5/mo ? Requires purchase of an iPhone Select watches for as low as $49.99 ?

We don’t know everything there is to know about these offers just yet, but there are some deep discounts to be had. For example, we’re not sure when exactly the iPad and Apple Watch SE will be available, but no matter what, getting one of those devices for as low as $5 per month with the purchase of an iPhone is a pretty good deal. We’ll also have to wait to find out more about which phones are included in some of the other offers.

Interestingly, Black Friday deals seem to start earlier and earlier every year, and the carriers seem to be doing it as well. Even AT&T has already begun its own Black Friday deals, too, and those deals started on the 12th. AT&T has a number of varied offers, including $800 off a Google Pixel 6 Pro.

We’ll be sure to update this post when we know the official details and provide links to the deals. Customers interested in these offers should keep a look out beginning November 18th.