There are many apps and services available to manage tasks, projects, habits, subscriptions, and notes. However, frequently switching between them can be challenging. If you are looking for an all-in-one solution to bring order to the chaos and reclaim control of your time and energy, look no further than Notion. It has become my ultimate life management system, helping me stay organized, productive, and focused on what truly matters.

In this post, I will share how I leverage Notion’s flexibility, templates, automation, databases, and features to streamline my daily routines, track my projects, and organize everything into a single hub.

Why did I pick Notion to organize my life?

While there is no shortage of all-in-one tools out there, I ultimately drilled down to Notion for a few reasons. First of all, it’s a cross-platform solution with native apps on all the platforms and a capable web version. I don’t have to think twice before switching to a different device or platform to access my workspace.

Notion has a solid free plan for personal use. You can use unlimited blocks, invite up to 10 guests, and even utilize integration with Slack, GitHub, and others without paying a dime.

My biggest reason for picking Notion for life management is flexibility. You can create different pages and sub-pages and use an intuitive block editor to arrange text, files, databases, calendars, widgets, and more like a pro.

Leveraging Notion for life management

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when you are creating a life organizer in Notion. It’s entirely up to your preferences and needs. As for me, I have created weekly task management, Kanban boards for my web projects, a subscription tracker, book tracker, daily journal, and note-taking system in my personal workspace. Let’s go over them.

Weekly plan

This is my most used Notion page, where I go through all of my weekly tasks and make sure I don't forget anything important that needs to be done. I have kept the entire system simple with large headings for weekdays, with to-do blocks where I can even add reminders for my essential tasks. Here’s how to set this up.

Head to the Weekly Plan Notion page. Select a task and type @remind. Pick a relevant time and date from the following menu and receive alerts on mobile and desktop.

Project management

As mentioned, Notion can replace many productivity apps for you, including Trello. The software offers a bunch of database views to manage your workflow and projects like a pro. Among them, here's how I use Kanban boards to manage my personal projects.

Create a new Notion page and assign a relevant icon and banner at the top. Type /Board view to insert a Kanban board. Start editing columns and create cards with all the required details. You can add all the relevant properties like text, number, status, date, person, files and media, URL, email, and more.

You can even insert new database views like table, chart, list, timeline, gallery, and calendar. Once your project setup is ready, invite team members or family for real-time collaboration.

A subscription tracker

With ever-increasing streaming services, online memberships, and marketplaces, managing subscriptions can feel like a daunting task. Since I didn’t want to sign up for another app to manage my monthly plans, I created a functional database in Notion to track all recurring expenses in a single place.

With Notion, I can create a customized database to record subscription details like names, costs, billing cycles, and renewal dates, set up reminders to avoid unwanted charges, and easily visualize my spending with charts and summaries. Refer to my dedicated guide below to create a powerful subscription tracker in Notion.

Tracking books, TV shows, and movies

I have also created a dedicated page for tracking my favorite books, TV shows, and movies. Here, instead of creating a book tracker from scratch, I have utilized this third-party template to speed up the process. I can see the current status, enter the book title with a cover image, and even utilize a chart to track its progress. I have tweaked it and added my TV shows and movies wishlist as well.

Daily journaling

I also use Notion to document my life, daily happenings, special occasions, and reflections on my goals. Like the book tracker, I rely on Notion’s journal template to get the job done.

I can glance over my daily entries, check their type (daily, work, planning, special event), enter dates, and jot down memories in style. You can do the same on your Notion page using the template link above. Simply click Add to copy it to your account.

Connect your Google calendar with Notion

Now that Notion supports Google Calendar, I recommend connecting it to include your upcoming events right into your Notion workspace. Follow the steps below.

Open your Notion workspace and head to Calendar from the sidebar. Click your account picture at the top and open Settings. Select Calendars and click Connect. Follow the on-screen instructions and connect to your Google account in no time.

You can now check your upcoming events and create new ones with relevant details in Notion.

Create a centralized dashboard

Once your Notion pages are ready, make sure to create a central dashboard for each access. You can create a new page called Home at the top and link all the relevant pages with required headers for one-click access.

Utilize templates

Thanks to Notion’s rich templates library, you don’t need to craft every page from scratch. You can utilize built-in or third-party templates, and jot down required information in no time. Check out our dedicated guide to find the top Notion templates for personal use.

Related You're missing out if you haven't tried these Notion templates Setting up a Notion page from scratch is counterproductive. Instead, try these templates to get started.

Decorate your Notion pages

Your Notion pages shouldn’t need to look boring. If you have some time on hand, explore different icons, text styles, and widgets to level up the aesthetic appeal of your Notion pages.

Key points to remember

Here are some of the points you need to remember to get the best out of your Notion setup.

Regularly review your Notion pages and update required information as needed.

Make sure your frequently-used Notion pages are easily accessible.

Start with a small setup and expand as your workflow increases.

The ultimate life OS

Notion has become more than just a productivity tool for me. It’s a digital sanctuary for self-expression and personal growth, where I can track every aspect of my life in detail. The only caveat is that you need to spend some time designing multiple dashboards and pages that will truly meet your needs.

What are you waiting for? Embrace Notion’s flexibility and unlock organized and mindful living in no time. If you are new to Notion, refer to our dedicated guide to learn its top tips and tricks.