Using several apps to manage your life can feel overwhelming. After all, who would want to lose precious time and mental energy by constantly jumping between a to-do list, note-taking app, digital journal, whiteboard, and project management tools? While there are several all-in-one platforms to which you could migrate your digital life, Obsidian stands out for several reasons.

With Obsidian, you can manage your entire life from a single central hub. In this guide, I will go over several techniques for migrating your digital life into Obsidian, streamlining your workflow, and unlocking a new level of productivity and clarity.

Related 11 Obsidian tips and tricks for boosting productivity Tame your thoughts and craft yourself a digital mind palace with Obsidian

Reasons to use Obsidian for life management

Here are several reasons to opt for Obsidian to manage your entire digital life:

Obsidian is a cross-platform software with native apps on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac.

Obsidian is completely free to download and use. You can use any cloud storage of your choice to sync your vaults and notes across devices. You can also enable end-to-end encryption with Obsidian’s paid plan and keep prying eyes away from your digital life.

It’s a feature-rich solution with Markdown support, graph views, the ability to connect your notes, and more.

Utilize daily notes in Obsidian

Let’s start by using Obsidian as a digital journal. It comes with a Daily Notes plugin to jot down your daily happenings in style. Here’s how to set it up.

Open your Obsidian vault. Create a new folder called Daily Notes using the top menu. Right-click on the Daily Notes folder and create sub-folders for months – January, February, March, April, etc. It will help you organize your daily notes. If you are taking daily notes regularly, launch it at startup and create new notes in a specific folder. Head to Obsidian settings. Select Daily notes from the sidebar. Enable the Open daily note on startup toggle. Select New file location and pick a folder.

You can reset the default folder every month and make sure that your daily notes are organized within monthly folders.

Create a personal knowledge management base

Obsidian is an excellent tool for developing a PKM system. Here’s how you can make the most of it.

Embrace the Zettelkasten method

Close

The Zettelkasten method, at its core, is about building a network of interconnected ideas. You can take atomic notes, where each note should contain one idea, concept, or piece of information. From there, you can use internal links to connect notes that share a common theme, concept, or argument.

For example, if you are planning a home remodel, you can create different folders for the Kitchen, Bedroom, Drawing room, Garden, etc., and take relevant notes under each folder. You can link notes together to form a web of interconnected knowledge and manage the entire project seamlessly.

Make sure to create a habit of adding new notes whenever you encounter interesting information or have something worth saving, and organize it organically.

Leverage core Obsidian features

Obsidian comes with ample features to develop a powerful PKM system. You don’t even need to use any third-party plugins (more on that later). First of all, you can use backlinks to see how your notes are connected to one another, and discover related information which can impart additional insights. Then, there is a graph view that allows you to visualize your knowledge base and identify knowledge gaps.

Also, since Obsidian uses Markdown, it’s easier than ever to format and structure your notes. You won’t have a hard time exporting them in a specific format, either. Obsidian also supports tags to categorize and organize your notes for easy retrieval. Access any note instantly—travel plans, recipes, personal reflections, quotes, or finances—all just a click away.

Manage your small projects

Personal project management is also part of your digital life. However, unlike Notion or Trello, there is no built-in way to create a rich database. Here is where a third-party plugin comes into play. You can install it in your vault and create Kanban boards for your personal projects in no time. Here’s what you need to do.

Open Obsidian settings and disable restricted mode from the Community plugins menu (so that you can install third-party plugins). Launch the community plugins library and search for Kanban. Install the Kanban plugin to your vault and enable it. Move back to your Obsidian vault. You shall find a board icon on the sidebar. It creates a new page. Give it a relevant name and start adding lists (To-Do, Doing, Done, etc.). These essentially act like columns on your board. You shall notice an Add a card option under each list. Start adding cards and check the number of tasks under every column at the top.

From there, it’s as easy as it gets. You can create new cards, use drag-and-drop to move cards between columns, and manage your projects like a pro.

Related 10 best Obsidian plugins to supercharge your workflow Your ideal Obsidian setup is incomplete without these plugins

Use Obsidian as a brain dump

Developing a note-taking workflow in Obsidian is crucial for migrating your life into it. Aside from daily notes, you can store your literature notes with summaries of books, articles, videos, and other resources, project notes, meeting notes, fleeting notes, and more.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution here. You need to try different note-taking methods and workflows to find what works best for you. Also, you should remain flexible and adapt to your system as your needs and interests evolve. You can also seek inspiration from the Obsidian community and adapt their workflow to your own.

Don’t forget to utilize Obsidian’s canvas feature here. It’s my most-used Obsidian plugin. Whenever I want to brainstorm complex projects, travel plans, or an upcoming blog post, I create a new canvas and use cards, arrows, and other tools to create a powerful mapping system.

Related 5 powerful Obsidian alternatives to boost your productivity Enhance your creative workflow with these Obsidian alternatives

Centralize your life with Obsidian

With Canvas, plugins, Kanban boards, and dozens of folders, migrating your life into Obsidian might seem like a time-consuming and daunting task at first. But the rewards are well worth the effort. It only falls short in the task management department, as there is no way to set reminders for your tasks. That’s the only con I could find with Obsidian. Make sure to start small, focus on what matters most to you, and gradually build your personalized system within Obsidian.

Notion is another all-in-one tool to manage your entire life. Read our dedicated comparison guide between Obsidian and Notion, if you would like to learn more about the differences between the two.