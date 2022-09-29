Here are the products that were announced during Amazon’s hardware event
Today, Amazon held an online event showcasing its latest hardware for 2022. Now, this wasn’t like your typical product launch event with just a few things. Instead, Amazon took things to another level, announcing device after new device in a variety of different product categories. So, in case you weren’t available, or you missed the event, we have you covered. So, sit back, relax and enjoy – here are mostly all of the hardware products that were announced during Amazon’s fall event.

Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Dot Kids

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock offer a simple look but deliver excellent audio thanks to its custom full-range driver, delivering double the bass of previous models, and at the same time, delivering clear vocals. In addition to the audio enhancements, the devices also have new sensors, enabling contextual Alexa experiences and gesture controls. The Echo Dot with Clock can now show off more information than previous models, thanks to its upgraded high-density dot display. If that wasn’t enough, the new models will also have eero integration, giving the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock the ability to act as Wi-Fi mesh extenders.

    The latest smart speakers from Amazon, the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock.

Amazon also announced a new Echo Dot Kids model that will come in two new designs, Owl and Dragon. The speaker will include one year of Amazon Kids Plus service, which will bring the Owl and Dragon to life with new Alexa voices that can tell jokes, sing songs, say greetings, and more. Furthermore, the Kids Plus service will also include access to childrens content like thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and more. The Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and Echo Dot Kids are now available for pre-order with a release date set for October 20. The Echo Dot will cost $49.99 and will be available in Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White, while the Echo Dot with Clock will cost $59.99 and will come in Cloud Blue and Glacier White. Finally, the Echo Dot Kids will cost $59.99 and will be available as an Owl or Dragon model.

    The latest Amazon smart speaker made children, modeled as an owl or a dragon.

Echo Studio

The Amazon Echo Studio isn’t a completely new product, but the company did announce it in a new color, Glacier, during its latest hardware event. The new look is quite clean and bright, giving it a refreshed look that should look great in any environment. The Echo speaker is one of the best that Amazon offers, building on Echo speaker technology and taking things a step further by adding spatial audio support and frequency range extension. The smart speaker offers the most optimal sound no matter what kind of content is being listened to. Best of all, the complex and robust audio comes from a single product and doesn’t rely on a huge bulky setup. The Echo Studio costs $199.99. The Glacier model will be available starting on October 20, while the Charcoal model is currently available for purchase.

    The Echo Studio is the best smart speaker that Amazon has to offer. The speaker can be purchased in Charcoal and the all-new Glacier color.

Echo Auto

The Echo Auto had been improved and revamped for 2022, looking thinner and much more portable than its predecessor. The smaller footprint of the device will now allow users more flexibility when placing it into their vehicles. The Echo Auto features five microphones that are capable of listening to your requests no matter what kinds of noises are being emitted from inside the car’s cabin. The device is powered by Alexa and in addition to the traditional set of commands, it will give users access to hands-free roadside assistance. The new Echo Auto will cost $54.99 but at the moment, Amazon doesn’t have a pre-order or a release date available.

    The Amazon Echo Auto brings Alexa to your car, while also offering access to emergency roadside services.

Halo Rise

The Halo Rise is one of Amazon’s latest products, offering a new way to track sleep behavior without the need for wearable hardware. The bedside tracker comes with sensors that can track breathing and movement, and harnesses machine learning to provide details about your night’s rest like REM, light, and deep sleep. In addition to sleep tracking, the Halo Rise can also illuminate the room with its “wake-up light” that can simulate the sunrise. Being an Amazon product, there is also integration with other Echo products and Alexa. The Halo Rise is priced at $139.99 and will first be available to those in the United States. Amazon has not set a release date for this product.

    The Halo Rise is a sleep tracker that sits by your bedside, monitoring your breathing and movement.

Kindle Scribe

Perhaps the most surprising product announced today is the next generation Kindle that merges reading and writing. The new Kindle Scribe comes with a large 10.2-inch e-ink display coming in at 300ppi and measures in a just 5.8mm thin. For the first time, the Amazon Paperwhite display will be able to support input from a pen, and along with taking notes or scribbling in a book, you can still use the new Kindle Scribe to download and read all of your favorite books. Perhaps, best of all, the pen never needs to be charged. Like previous Kindles, the new model will offer months of battery life on a single charge. There will only be one color, Tungsten, but the unit will be available in three different models, with internal storage options of 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB. The unit will come priced starting at $339, with pre-orders starting today and shipping starting on November 30.

    For the first time, Amazon has introduced a Kindle that can also take notes using a pen.

Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Amazon is expanding its TV lineup, introducing its Omni QLED series featuring a 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ support for the best picture quality available. The TV is able to provide this level of image quality thanks to its panel which features 96 local dimming zones. Furthermore, the TV is the first to support Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience, which allows the display to react smartly without physical input from the user. For example, it can understand when a person enters a room, turning on the screen, displaying relevant information. The Omni QLED TV can also be controlled hands-free, making it a seamless experience when plopping down on the couch. Furthermore, it can display stylized images and pieces of art, taken from a collection of over 1,500 options. The all-new Fire TV Omni QLED series will be available in two sizes: a 65-inch model priced at $799.99 and a 75-inch model priced at $1,099.99. Both TVs are now available for pre-order and will be released on October 27.

    The best TVs offered from Amazon featuring Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, and Alexa.
Fire TV Cube

The latest media player from Amazon featuring a 2Ghz octa-core processor for seamless 4K streaming and lightning fast navigation. The device will also feature an HDMI in, allowing other media devices to be connected and controlled. Furthermore, since it is an Amazon product, you’ll have access to Alexa for hands-free control of compatible devices. The Fire TV Cube is now available for pre-order for $139.99 and will be released on October 25.

    The Fire TV Cube packs all the features you'd want from a Fire Stick but offers an improved processor and more features.

Echo Show 15

Although the Echo Show 15 isn’t a new device, Amazon announced during its hardware event that the 15-inch smart display would be gaining Fire TV capabilities. Amazon stated that over 70 percent of Echo Show 15 owners used it to watch videos, so it only seemed natural to add Fire TV to the product. Perhaps best of all, the update will be free to all current and future owners. The Echo Show 15 is now currently available for sale, priced at $249.99

    The Echo Show 15 gets even better with the inclusion for Fire TV capabilities.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Amazon’s most premium remote control offering several upgrades when compared to the standard model. The remote control features backlit keys, making it easier to navigate the buttons at night. Furthermore, it also has two programmable buttons, which can be used to store your favorite apps, but can also be used to store Alexa commands. In addition, the device offers support for voice commands and can even play an audible chime when lost. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is now available for pre-order and costs $34.99. The remote will be available starting on November 16.

    The Alexa Voice Remote Pro features voice control, programmable and backlit buttons.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro offers an incredible set of security features and doesn’t require any cables when installed. The new security camera features 1080p HDR video, 3D motion detection, customizable motion zones, and more. The device can even track movement, showing a mapped trail through the camera’s Bird’s Eye View. Best of all, the camera can run completely wirelessly through a rechargeable battery or through an added solar panel. Those that prefer a traditional plug in solution will have that option. The base model is now available for pre-order for $229.99 and will be available on October 26.

    The latest from Ring, offering powerful new features like a Bird’s Eye View mode.

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and Blink Mini Pan Tilt

Along with the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, Amazon also debuted two new Blink devices, the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and the Blink Mini Pan Tilt. The Floodlight Camera is a wired solution powered by Amazon’s AZ2 processor and features powerful LED lighting capable of producing up to 2600 lumens. The camera offers weather resistance, two-way audio, a customizable motion detection system, and a loud audible siren. The all-in-one design is perfect for easy installation and comes at a price that isn’t going to break the bank. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera retails for $99.99. Unfortunately, Amazon has not announced a release date for the product but you can sign up to be notified.

    The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera provides all the essentials and more for just $99.99.

In addition to a wired outdoor solution, Amazon also introduced a new indoor camera and camera mount system with the Blink Mini and the Blink Mini Pan Tilt. The camera can be purchased as a set with the mount or you can just choose to purchase the mount by itself. By having it mounted, the camera can obtain a wider field of view thanks to the mounts range of motion. Users will be able to control the pan and tilt access. The camera is available to pre-order for $59.99, while the mount is available for $29.99

    The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera and the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount.

Astro

During its hardware presentation, Amazon debuted some news about its household robot, Astro, originally built for home monitoring purposes. Today, the firm announced new updates to the robot, bringing a wealth of new features like allowing support for up to ten caregivers for one care recipient. It also added Remote Assist features, allowing the primary caregiver to set up Alexa routines remotely. Furthermore, it will gain the ability to better understand the world around it, learning more about objects and environments. This will first be applied to doors and windows so that it can alert owners if something is left open. Astro will now also be able to recognize cats and dogs.   While it is available directly from Amazon, it isn’t a straight purchase like many other products on this round up and will require an invitation. You can submit your request using the link below. 

    Amazon Astro is a powerful and friendly household robot that can be used for home monitoring.

