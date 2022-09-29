Here are the products that were announced during Amazon’s hardware event

Today, Amazon held an online event showcasing its latest hardware for 2022. Now, this wasn’t like your typical product launch event with just a few things. Instead, Amazon took things to another level, announcing device after new device in a variety of different product categories. So, in case you weren’t available, or you missed the event, we have you covered. So, sit back, relax and enjoy – here are mostly all of the hardware products that were announced during Amazon’s fall event.

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock offer a simple look but deliver excellent audio thanks to its custom full-range driver, delivering double the bass of previous models, and at the same time, delivering clear vocals. In addition to the audio enhancements, the devices also have new sensors, enabling contextual Alexa experiences and gesture controls. The Echo Dot with Clock can now show off more information than previous models, thanks to its upgraded high-density dot display. If that wasn’t enough, the new models will also have eero integration, giving the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock the ability to act as Wi-Fi mesh extenders.

Amazon also announced a new Echo Dot Kids model that will come in two new designs, Owl and Dragon. The speaker will include one year of Amazon Kids Plus service, which will bring the Owl and Dragon to life with new Alexa voices that can tell jokes, sing songs, say greetings, and more. Furthermore, the Kids Plus service will also include access to childrens content like thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and more. The Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and Echo Dot Kids are now available for pre-order with a release date set for October 20. The Echo Dot will cost $49.99 and will be available in Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White, while the Echo Dot with Clock will cost $59.99 and will come in Cloud Blue and Glacier White. Finally, the Echo Dot Kids will cost $59.99 and will be available as an Owl or Dragon model.

Echo Studio

The Amazon Echo Studio isn’t a completely new product, but the company did announce it in a new color, Glacier, during its latest hardware event. The new look is quite clean and bright, giving it a refreshed look that should look great in any environment. The Echo speaker is one of the best that Amazon offers, building on Echo speaker technology and taking things a step further by adding spatial audio support and frequency range extension. The smart speaker offers the most optimal sound no matter what kind of content is being listened to. Best of all, the complex and robust audio comes from a single product and doesn’t rely on a huge bulky setup. The Echo Studio costs $199.99. The Glacier model will be available starting on October 20, while the Charcoal model is currently available for purchase.

The Echo Auto had been improved and revamped for 2022, looking thinner and much more portable than its predecessor. The smaller footprint of the device will now allow users more flexibility when placing it into their vehicles. The Echo Auto features five microphones that are capable of listening to your requests no matter what kinds of noises are being emitted from inside the car’s cabin. The device is powered by Alexa and in addition to the traditional set of commands, it will give users access to hands-free roadside assistance. The new Echo Auto will cost $54.99 but at the moment, Amazon doesn’t have a pre-order or a release date available.

The Halo Rise is one of Amazon’s latest products, offering a new way to track sleep behavior without the need for wearable hardware. The bedside tracker comes with sensors that can track breathing and movement, and harnesses machine learning to provide details about your night’s rest like REM, light, and deep sleep. In addition to sleep tracking, the Halo Rise can also illuminate the room with its “wake-up light” that can simulate the sunrise. Being an Amazon product, there is also integration with other Echo products and Alexa. The Halo Rise is priced at $139.99 and will first be available to those in the United States. Amazon has not set a release date for this product.

Perhaps the most surprising product announced today is the next generation Kindle that merges reading and writing. The new Kindle Scribe comes with a large 10.2-inch e-ink display coming in at 300ppi and measures in a just 5.8mm thin. For the first time, the Amazon Paperwhite display will be able to support input from a pen, and along with taking notes or scribbling in a book, you can still use the new Kindle Scribe to download and read all of your favorite books. Perhaps, best of all, the pen never needs to be charged. Like previous Kindles, the new model will offer months of battery life on a single charge. There will only be one color, Tungsten, but the unit will be available in three different models, with internal storage options of 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB. The unit will come priced starting at $339, with pre-orders starting today and shipping starting on November 30.

Amazon is expanding its TV lineup, introducing its Omni QLED series featuring a 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ support for the best picture quality available. The TV is able to provide this level of image quality thanks to its panel which features 96 local dimming zones. Furthermore, the TV is the first to support Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience, which allows the display to react smartly without physical input from the user. For example, it can understand when a person enters a room, turning on the screen, displaying relevant information. The Omni QLED TV can also be controlled hands-free, making it a seamless experience when plopping down on the couch. Furthermore, it can display stylized images and pieces of art, taken from a collection of over 1,500 options. The all-new Fire TV Omni QLED series will be available in two sizes: a 65-inch model priced at $799.99 and a 75-inch model priced at $1,099.99. Both TVs are now available for pre-order and will be released on October 27.