Key Takeaways Razer announced a range of new products, including gaming keyboards, laptops, luxury clothing, and RGB lights, as well as updates to software offerings.

The Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard lineup features customizable actuation points for each key and is available for pre-order.

Razer partnered with Lamborghini for a limited-edition gaming laptop and collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana for a luxury apparel collection, both of which will be available in the future.

Razer announced a slew of new hardware products and updated software during RazerCon 2023 this week. The new lineup includes laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs, RGB lights, and even luxury clothing. The company also announced updates to some of its software offerings, including Axon, Synapse, and Chroma. The announcements follow the launch of the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed headset and the Viper V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse earlier this month.

Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard line

Image: Razer

One of the most notable new launches is the Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboard lineup, which includes the Huntsman V3 Pro, Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless, and Huntsman V3 Pro Mini. They come with the Gen-2 Analog Optical Switch that Razer says will add a "new level of responsiveness while gaming," thanks to its fully adjustable actuation range from 0.1 - 4.0 mm that will enable gamers to customize their desired actuation points for each key. The Huntsman V3 Pro is priced at $249.99, while the V3 Pro Tenkeyless and V3 Pro Mini are priced at $219.99 and $179.99, respectively. All three are available for pre-order at Razer.com and RazerStores.

Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini edition

Image: Razer

The Blade 16 x is a gaming laptop designed in partnership with legendary Italian sportscar brand, Lamborghini. The device is powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 HX processor with an Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU taking care of the graphics. It comes with what the company claims is the "world’s first and only dual-mode Mini-LED Display," offering UHD+ 120Hz and FHD+ 240Hz gaming modes. The laptop also includes Razer's patented vapor chamber cooling system, as well as accented USB ports and a "personalized boot sequence nod to Lamborghini’s supercar legacy." Only 150 of these will ever be made, and they will only be available for purchase in the U.S.

Ready to Game fashion collection with Dolce & Gabbana

Image: Razer

Razer is also diversifying its portfolio by entering the luxury apparel business in collaboration with famed Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana. The initial collection will feature a curated range of apparel that the company says will offer D&G's take on gaming fashion, while retaining Razer’s signature edgy gamer aesthetic. The lineup will also include the limited edition Razer Chroma RGB gaming chair, only 1,337 of which will ever be available for purchase. The collection will go on sale in Q4, 2023.

Razer Fujin and Fujin Pro gaming chairs

Image: Razer

Another addition to Razer's portfolio are the Fujin and Fujin Pro chairs. The latter is built out of an aluminum alloy frame and comes with an adjustable breathable mesh material made of Thermoplastic Elastomer for optimal airflow and ventilation. The chair also promises to be highly customizable, thanks to the Synchro-tilt Technology with Tilt-tension Control that will allow users to adjust the backrest and seat base to any sitting position.

The Fujin model will also come with the breathable mesh material and have the Synchro-tilt Technology with 130° Recline and a height-adjustable lumbar support. While the Pro model comes with 4D padded armrests, the base model only gets 3D padded ones. On the pricing front, the Fujin comes with a $649.99 price-tag, while the Pro model is significantly more expensive, at $1,049.99. The former is already available for purchase at Razer.com, RazerStores, and authorized resellers, while the latter will be available from Q4, 2023.

Razer Aether RGB lights

Image: Razer

Razer also announced the Aether line of RGB lights, lamps, and bulbs. The lineup includes the Aether Lamp Pro with multi-zone lighting, the Aether Lamp for desks and dedicated gaming spaces, Aether light strips that are available in 2M (around 6.5 feet) length, the Aether light strip extender (1M length) and Aether light bulbs. Pricing starts at $29.99 for the extender and goes up to $129.99 for the Lamp Pro. They will all be available in Q4, 2023.

Razer Synapse, Chroma, and Axon Create

Image: Razer

The updated Razer Synapse comes with a new multi-threaded architecture that the company claims is up to 30 percent faster than Synapse 3, and is developed based on years of feedback from Razer customers. As for the new Chroma app, it is now a standalone application that allows users full control over all their RGB lighting devices across brands. Finally, Razer announced the AI-based Axon Create application that will allow users to create their own high-resolution wallpapers using simple text prompts. The service is powered by Leonardo.Ai, and is capable of generating various Chroma effects based on the core colors of the AI-generated image.