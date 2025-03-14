It's no secret that at any given time, companies like AMD and Nvidia are working on multiple generations of GPUs, not just what we think of as the next in line for release. With the release of RDNA 4 GPUs, AMD got a lot of things right, but they're already planning on moving away from the RDNA architecture. Moving away from what seems to be a formula just beginning to pay dividends might sound odd, but AMD's UDNA is poised to be so much better than RDNA 4, and here's why.

Challenging Nvidia's CUDA is a must

AMD wants more of the productivity market