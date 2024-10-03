You've likely come across Docker containers when configuring your homelab setup. These can prove invaluable for containerizing your apps and services, keeping everything updated, and making it much more convenient to manage more than one app running on your server(s). Whether you're rolling with a single system or have a few servers connected to your LAN, Docker can be beneficial to a homelab setup and this guide will show you how it can become essential for your deployment.

What is Docker (and why should you use it)?

A world of endless possibilities

Docker is essentially a way to isolate an app or service so it can access the host OS through a container engine, which handles permissions and access. By running containers, you can keep packages separated with specific parameters governing access to the OS, network, and other containers. Instead of running software directly through the OS, containers make it easier to deploy and update packages.

Containers work differently from virtual machines (VMs). A VM is a simulation of specific hardware and software running within a hypervisor, whereas Docker runs through a container engine in Linux. It's less resource intensive, resulting in better overall system performance and responsiveness of containers. It's similar in that a container and VM both run in an isolated part of the OS, but containers rely on the host OS instead of a simulated one within a VM.

Running multiple VMs is great for testing purposes and software not supported natively by the OS, but numerous containers can be online with little impact on performance (depending on the containers). Docker containers are lightweight by design, allowing for multiple packages to be installed and run on a single host without needing beefy physical specifications.

How Docker can simplify your homelab

Media server, surveillance, home automation, and much more

Source: TrueNAS

Installing Docker on network-attached storage (NAS) enclosures or a DIY server couldn't be easier. An official app is available for most operating systems and so long as you have Docker installed with enough system resources to meet the requirements for the containers you wish to install, you'll be able to install them. Containers can be anything from a simple DNS updater to a full media server suite like Jellyfin.

Instead of having dedicated hardware for various functions, you can run multiple containers on the same system. A single server could handle your favorite media streaming and surveillance software, keeping everything isolated and easy to manage when updates are rolled out by the developers. It's also great for learning how to manage a server and expand your homelab setup as you look to add functionality.