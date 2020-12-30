Here’s how OnePlus aims to improve OxygenOS in 2021

Despite the challenges of 2020, OnePlus had one of its busiest years ever, releasing a huge lineup of new products highlighted by the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord. As the company looks toward the new year, it took a moment to shed some light on how it plans to improve OxygenOS in 2021.

In a forum post on Wednesday, OnePlus reflected on the last 12 months, highlighting the success of its Open Ears Forums, which allows the company to open a direct dialog with users about OxygenOS. The post talks about some of the things OnePlus users inspired the company to develop, like automatic theme switching and a refreshed shelf design.

But there are more improvements on the way, which we’ve summarized here:

Camera

Work in progress to optimize inconsistency between lens and AWB

Fixed HDR portrait halo – Done (Need to upgrade to HDR4.0)

Adding smart capture when shooting kids – Already under closed beta testing

Audio & Accessories

Will keep optimizing sound tweaking

Active noise reduction is under evaluation

Gaming

Add additional IM apps to quick reply gaming tool feature

Work to bring high-refresh-rate and haptic feedback to other community-favorite games

Bring FPS rate and other stats to Game Space while gaming

Of course, this is just a small sampling of what the company has planned for 2021. There will, of course, always be new features in the works that we probably don’t know about yet. OnePlus regularly solicits feedback from the community for OxygenOS, with initiatives like OEF and IDEAS, which has helped launch features like Always-on Display (AOD), folders within the app drawer, and more.

Outside of OxygenOS, OnePlus reportedly has big plans for the beginning of next year. The company previously confirmed plans to finally release a smartwatch, while the OnePlus 9 has leaked on a few different occasions. Meanwhile, a recent report claimed the company is planning to launch its first fitness wearable that could retail for just $40.

With new features in the works for OxygenOS and several rumored devices, there’s a lot to look forward to if you’re a OnePlus fan.

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!