When you have a trail of photos, messages, memories, videos, and online creations scattered across devices and platforms, it is important to document everything in one location. While there are countless apps designed to archive and showcase our digital lives, they often come with limitations or hefty subscription fees. Here is where OneNote jumps in.

This free and versatile tool, already familiar to many, offers a surprisingly powerful platform for building a personalized digital museum. In this post, I will guide you through the process of curating, designing, and building your digital legacy in the familiar interface of OneNote.

Why build a digital museum in OneNote?

Before you start constructing a virtual museum in OneNote, take some time to set your priorities straight. Ask yourself, what story do you want to tell? Are you focusing on your personal life, career journey, creative endeavors, travel diaries, or a combination of these?

For example, you can have sections dedicated to childhood, education, travel, hobbies, and accomplishments. This initial planning will help you gather the relevant materials and organize your museum in a meaningful way.

As for picking up OneNote, it’s free, accessible, and easy to use. It has ample features to design your notes, handwriting tools, and security add-ons to keep prying eyes away. Furthermore, it is future-proof. In comparison to other new-age solutions, you can be confident that Microsoft will continue to support OneNote for many years ahead.

Getting started with OneNote

Using OneNote is quite straightforward. There is no learning curve. You can simply create several notebooks, add sections and subsections, and start adding pages. Let’s get started.

Launch OneNote and click File at the top. Select New from the sidebar. Pick your notebook location and give it a unique name.

Here are some suggestions for your OneNote notebooks.

Life’s Archives

Memories & Milestones

My Digital Time Capsule

The Creative Vault (art, writing, music)

Adventures & Explorations (Travel)

Family & Friends (relationships)

Passions & Pursuits (hobbies and interests)

My Digital Wonderland (digital diary)

The Never-Ending Story

The possibilities are endless. It’s entirely up to your preferences and style.

Gather and organize your digital artifacts

Once your OneNote notebook is ready, it’s time to add sections and subsections to it. Here’s how.

Launch OneNote, expand your newly created notebook, and select New Section. You can even right-click on a section and select New Section Group for better organization. OneNote doesn’t use tags, so you must rely on sections to organize your pages.

Suppose you create a OneNote notebook titled Adventures & Explorations to document your travels. Here are some sections you could include.

Globetrotter’s beginnings: Includes early adventures, inspirations for travel, bucket list, and more.

Includes early adventures, inspirations for travel, bucket list, and more. Travel tales and reflections: Travel journals, lessons learned, favorite memories

Travel journals, lessons learned, favorite memories Travel planning and resources: Upcoming trips, travel tips, and inspiration

Upcoming trips, travel tips, and inspiration Travel photography: Dedicated sections to showcase your travel photos

This is just a starting point, of course. You can customize the sections and pages to fit your specific travel experiences and interests. OneNote offers all the relevant multimedia options. You can even insert stickers to add some fun touch to your OneNote pages.

Tweak page color

Among the available options, I want to focus on a couple of handy features in OneNote. First up, you can tweak the background color from white to another shade to give your page an aesthetic touch.

Open a OneNote page. Head to the View menu and expand Page Color. Select another shade. You can also head to More Colors and pick a specific color style for your pages.

Connect related notes in OneNote

Although it’s not as intuitive as Notion or Obsidian, there is a way to link related notes in OneNote.

Launch OneNote and right-click on a note you want to link to. Select Copy Link to Page. Head to another page, enter text, select it, and press Ctrl + K. Paste the link and click OK.

You can now select the link to quickly move to a related note in no time. You should also explore the drawing tools in OneNote if you prefer to jot down some entries using a stylus.

Use OneNote web clipper

As you browse the web, you'll find articles, blog posts, images, and videos that resonate with your interests or remind you of past experiences. OneNote web clipper allows you to easily capture these online treasures and add them directly to your OneNote museum.

Visit the Chrome Web Store and search for OneNote. Select Get to add OneNote extension to your browser. Whenever you come across an interesting article, click the OneNote icon in the toolbar, sign in with your Microsoft account, pick a relevant location, and clip the section.

Use OneNote as a digital journal

OneNote can be a fantastic digital journal. You can set up a notebook specifically for journaling. You can call it "My Journal," "Daily Reflections," or something more personal. With free-form writing, multimedia entries, templates, and web clippings, you can fly through your daily entries and make them a valuable part of your digital museum.

Secure your virtual digital museum

Securing your virtual digital museum in OneNote is crucial. You can preserve sensitive information, prevent accidental deletion, safeguard private memories, and have peace of mind.

Open OneNote and right-click on a section. Select Password Protect This Section. Select Set Password. Enter a password and confirm it.

While it’s important to password-protect specific sections, you may want to share several parts of your digital museum with others. Thankfully, there are several ways to collaborate in a OneNote notebook. Check out our dedicated guide to learn more.

Unlocking memories with a familiar tool

Your OneNote virtual museum is more than just a collection of notes. It’s a space where you can relive memories, rediscover forgotten passions, and share your story with others. Sure, it misses out on graphs and infinite canvases, but the features list on offer should be sufficient for most. What are you waiting for? Embrace endless opportunities and watch your digital museum come to life.

If OneNote isn’t your cup of tea, try Obsidian to build a virtual museum of your digital life. Check my dedicated guide to learn how.