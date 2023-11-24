Samsung Frame TV $3300 $4300 Save $1000 Transform your space with the Samsung Frame TV – where technology meets art seamlessly. This innovative QLED display doubles as a captivating art piece when not in use, elegantly blending into your decor. With 4K UHD resolution, Quantum HDR, and customizable frames, it delivers stunning visuals and a gallery-like experience. Elevate your home entertainment with style and sophistication. $3300 at Samsung

It's that time of the year again: Black Friday! And this year, Samsung has done it again with some of their best appliances' prices being slashed dramatically. With so many TVs on the market, the Samsung Frame TV stands above the rest as a pinnacle of design and utility, being a statement piece, a TV, and a smart home hub.

While many eyes are turned to Amazon and Best Buy for this year's savings, this amazing offer is only available in the Samsung Store. With four different customizable bezels (frames) to choose from and hundreds of hours of enjoyment to be had, make sure you don't miss your chance to hang this artwork on your wall.

Why should you pick up a Samsung Frame TV today?

The Samsung Frame TV is a new innovative TV that seamlessly blends art and entertainment, transforming your TV into a stunning masterpiece when not in use. The Frame comes with cutting-edge QLED technology that delivers vividly beautiful visuals that captivate its viewers.

The Frame TV boasts a sleek, slim design, resembling an elegant picture frame that enhances your living space. The Art Mode allows you to display curated artwork, family photos, or even your favorite snapshots, turning the TV into a dynamic piece of décor. The customizable bezels ensure that the Frame TV seamlessly integrates into your home aesthetic.

Other than its esthetics, Samsung's Smart TV features provide easy access to a plethora of streaming services and smart home connectivity. The Samsung Frame TV is not just a television; it's a work of art that elevates your living space while delivering top-notch performance. Don't settle for a regular TV this Black Friday. Upgrade your living room with this beautiful work of art.