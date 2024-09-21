PC gaming is one of the best ways to game, simply because of the huge variety of control methods available. Purists would say a keyboard and mouse would be the only way to play, but you could also use one of the best PC controllers. Or you could even use your voice, in the few games that support it. Even if you don't have a controller handy, if you've got a smartphone you can use it as a controller, thanks to some of the inbuilt features of Steam, and the best part is it won't take you long to set up.

What you need to set up your smartphone as a gaming controller on PC

It's a short list, so don't worry none

You can jerry-rig your smartphone into a Xbox controller for use with Steam in minutes, thanks to the technical magic of the Steam Link app. The same app that lets you stream gameplay to your phone can be used to turn the touchscreen into a controller, and you only need a few things to get started.

Your smartphone

The Steam Link app installed from the links below on your smartphone

Steam installed on your PC

Your phone and PC connected to the same network

Steam Link Steam Link is the perfect app to stream your PC games to any smart device such as a smartphone or a smart TV in great quality with little to no lag. See at Google Play Store See at Apple App Store See at Steam

How I turned my iPhone into an Xbox controller with Steam Remote Play

Normally, you're streaming gameplay to your phone, but the connection works both ways

Steam has a wonderful feature called Remote Play, which lets your gaming PC do all the hard work of rendering your game and then stream it to your mobile device or Steam Deck so that you can play it on a smaller device. When used on a mobile device with a touchscreen, it also has an on-screen virtual controller that you can use to control your game. However, by turning off a couple of settings, you can keep the game playing on your PC, and just have the virtual controller on your smartphone to control things with. It's not quite as responsive as a dedicated controller, but it'll do in a pinch. Let's set it up.

Set up remote play in Steam

Steam Remote Play isn't enabled by default, and you'll want to enable it and then link it to the Steam Link app on your phone.

Install the game you want to play in Steam first. This also works with non-Steam games, but you'll have to add them to your library first. Connect your smartphone and PC to the same Wi-Fi network. Open Steam on your PC, select the Steam icon at the top-left, then select Settings. Navigate to Remote Play on the left sidebar, then make sure Enable Remote Play is toggled on. Enable Advanced Host Options and toggle Play audio on host on so the audio will play on your PC.

Now that Remote Play is enabled, it's time to link your smartphone to your PC.

Open the Steam Link app on your phone. Allow it to use Bluetooth and to find devices on your local network. Tap Get Started and let the app scan for computers on your network that have Steam installed. Once found, tap on your computer. The app will show you a four-digit number, and a pop-up will appear on your PC asking for that number. Wait until the network test is finished. Tap on the Gear icon to enter Settings. Tap on Streaming. Tap on Customize. On the first page of Streaming Settings, set Video and Audio to Disabled. Go back to the main page , tap Start Playing, and choose your game once the connection to Steam Big Picture is enabled. Your phone screen will look like this. Putting your thumb down anywhere on the left or right side will create a virtual joystick for movement or looking around. You can add or remove virtual buttons by tapping the ... icon at the top left to get the settings options.

Now, you can control your PC game with the virtual controller on the Steam Link app. It's not quite as responsive as a physical controller, but it's fine for temporary use. I've used it to play FPS games, side-scrollers, and retro games like Secret of Mana, so it's perfectly workable if you get used to where the virtual buttons on the touchscreen are situated.