Figma, often known as the Google Docs of UI/UX design, has transformed the world of web design. It’s a powerful and intuitive platform to bring your website ideas to life. Gone are the days of static mockups – with Figma, you can create interactive prototypes that allow you to experience your website's flow and functionality before writing a single line of code.

Figma provides a collaborative space to craft interactive prototypes that breathe life into your web design concepts. In this post, I will show you how to leverage Figma’s features to design a fully functional website prototype.

Designing your website in Figma

Before diving into prototyping in Figma, let’s quickly go over the design process. Here is where your website or app starts taking place visually.

First, you need to craft wireframes using basic shapes to outline the layout of each page (at least, this is how I start my Figma projects). Now, bring those wireframes to life by using the brand’s colors and fonts that resonate with your message, and add photos and videos.

Suppose you want to create a digital marketing website. This could involve a vibrant color scheme, bold typography for impactful headlines, and high-quality images of successful campaigns or client testimonials. While you are at it, make sure to use reusable components like buttons and icons that ensure a cohesive look and feel across all pages.

Prototyping in Figma

Now comes the exciting part – bringing your static designs to life with Figma's powerful prototyping features. Let’s get started.

Organize your designs

Before you start, make sure to add a copy of every relevant screen and component on a new page. You should arrange everything in logical order to avoid confusion and assign identifiable names. Such a practice also keeps the originals safe and organized.

Add connections and create flows

In Figma, each frame represents a screen on your website. You'll link these frames together to simulate user navigation. They define how users move from one screen to another. Let’s create a basic interaction.

In the example below, I’m prototyping a digital marketing agency's website in Figma. I have designed several key pages: a homepage with an eye-catching banner and service highlights, an About Us page showcasing the team's expertise, a Use Cases page with project examples, and a Blog page with related articles.

Select the layer or object you want to make interactive (e.g., a button). You can either select the + icon and drag it to the destination screen or click the Prototype tab from the right menu. Expand Interactions and check out the various trigger types.

Let’s go over these options quickly.

On click: It’s the most common interaction type when prototyping for a website. The interaction happens when the user clicks the subject.

It’s the most common interaction type when prototyping for a website. The interaction happens when the user clicks the subject. On drag: The interaction takes place when the user drags the object.

The interaction takes place when the user drags the object. While hovering: This occurs when the user simply hovers over the object.

This occurs when the user simply hovers over the object. While pressing: The interaction continues as long as the user presses down on the object (touchscreen friendly).

The interaction continues as long as the user presses down on the object (touchscreen friendly). Key/Gamepad: This is when a user presses a specific key.

This is when a user presses a specific key. Mouse enter/leave: The interaction takes place when the mouse cursor enters or leaves the object’s boundaries.

The interaction takes place when the mouse cursor enters or leaves the object’s boundaries. Mouse down: The interaction happens when the user presses the mouse button down on the object.

As mentioned, in most cases, you should be completely fine with the On Click option. Now, it’s time to pick an action. Here are the available options.

Navigate to: This is the most common action. Choose the destination frame you want to link to.

This is the most common action. Choose the destination frame you want to link to. Change to: Switch between different variants of a component (for example, changing a button’s state from ‘Normal’ to ‘Pressed’).

Switch between different variants of a component (for example, changing a button’s state from ‘Normal’ to ‘Pressed’). Open overlay: Displays another frame on top of the current one. Very handy when you want to showcase pop-up windows in your website prototypes. When you select this option, you can also pick the overlay frame’s position (center, top, left, or bottom right).

Displays another frame on top of the current one. Very handy when you want to showcase pop-up windows in your website prototypes. When you select this option, you can also pick the overlay frame’s position (center, top, left, or bottom right). Swap overlay: Replaces an existing overlay with a destination frame.

Replaces an existing overlay with a destination frame. Back: Returns the user to the previous frame.

Returns the user to the previous frame. Close overlay: Closes an open overlay.

Closes an open overlay. Scroll to: Scrolls the user to a specific section within the same frame.

Now, pick the destination frame from the last menu, and your interaction is ready.

You can also add an animation to bring the transition to life. There are different styles like instant, dissolve, move in, move out, slide in, slide out, and push. Among them, the Smart animate option is worth talking about.

Smart animate is a powerful feature that allows you to create realistic and seamless animations between frames in your prototypes. It analyzes the differences between layers in the starting and ending frames. The whole idea is to save you a lot of time and effort compared to manually animating each element.

This is just one example. You can now go ahead and start creating different interactions and complete a website prototype. Remember that this is just a prototype; you don’t need to complicate it with complex animations.

You can quickly switch between the Design and Prototype tabs using the Shift + E keyboard shortcut.

Tweaking prototype settings

Before you run your prototype, make sure to change the required settings. Figma lets you customize the overall presentation and behavior of your prototype.

Once your prototype is ready, head to Settings and select a list of predefined devices (select a MacBook or Surface Pro for websites), pick the device color, and change the background shade.

Sharing and collaborating on Figma prototypes

Now that your website prototype is complete, it’s time to check it out in action. Click the play icon in the top-right corner, and Figma will open a separate tab. Select different menus and buttons and make sure that everything functions as expected.

You can click the Share prototype button in the top-right corner and copy the link to send it to others.

Transform your ideas into reality

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just starting your design journey, use the steps above to unlock a new level of web design efficiency and creativity with Figma. Now, you are all set to invite your clients and colleagues to the prototype and demonstrate astute user navigation flow on a website before sending it to the developer(s) for production.

If you are new to Figma, check out these plugins to elevate your design workflow to the next level. If Figma or Sketch isn’t your cup of tea, explore Penpot, which is a feature-rich open-source web design tool for beginners and even seasoned pros.