I don't know about you, but I really struggle to imagine how much $20 decillion really is. I mean, I know the last word sounds big, and there are a lot of zeroes in $20 decillion (it's $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 if you're curious), but what does that kind of money buy you, hypothetically? I mean, that's what Russia is asking Google to pay after the tech giant removed the government's YouTube channels, so it's not just a number plucked out of thin air - it's a very real fine. Granted, Russia has since stated that the fine is more symbolic than anything, but still - it's a fine.

So, let's try to wrap our heads around this ridiculous sum by seeing what stuff you could buy for that amount of money.

Over six nonillion new MacBook Pros with an M4 Max chip

The exact number: 6,251,953,735,542,356,986,558,299,468,583 MacBook Pros

Have you checked out the new MacBook Pros yet? You can grab a top-of-the-line model with an M4 Max chip for a cool $3199. This will pretty much do anything you throw at it, from crunching powerful apps to running AI models. And yet, the MacBook Pro pales in comparison to Russia's fine, as you can buy over six nonillion of them with that amount of money. Honestly, I thought the MacBook Pro would make a bigger dent in that fine, so maybe we need to up the stakes a little bit.

Just under 6 sextillion Nvidias

The exact number: 5,988,023,952,095,808,383,233 Nvidias

No, we're not talking about buying graphics cards here. We're talking about purchasing the whole Nvidia company. At the time of writing, Nvidia's market summary is valued at $3.34 trillion, which sent the company to the top of the world economy after it managed to catch the AI wave and sold hardware to help power LLMs. But why stop at just one? With Russia's fine, you can own just under 6 sextillion graphics card companies and have them produce as many GPUs as you want.

Just under one hundred and eighty-two quintillion world economies

The exact number: 181,818,181,818,181,818,181 Earth economies

In the original news piece for Russia's fine, we saw that the world economy came in at $110 trillion. For some reason, this sounds like it's lower than it should be, especially given how Nvidia is $3.34 trillion of that. But, again, it doesn't matter how low it is, because Russia's fine would still new you 182 quintillion of them. This is probably why Russia said the fine was entirely symbolic; there's no way anyone's actually getting that paid off.

Exactly four quintillion Planet Earths

So the above number got me thinking; if the economy is $110 trillion, how much is Earth itself? Say we move to Mars and decide to sell off our planet to some aliens. If you collated all of the worth of the planet - all of the natural resources you can get out of it, basically - what would be a good price for it? Well, one Dr. Greg Laughlin evaluated it at $5 quadrillion, which sounds like a lot on paper. However, when pitted against Russia's fine, you can purchase four quintillion Earths at that price. At this stage, that's still a lot of Earths, and it's still really hard to imagine what it'd look like, but we're literally selling the planet here.

Russia's fine is literally unthinkable

I was hoping that breaking down the fine into physical things you can imagine would help wrap our minds around just how big this fine is. However, if we take the very planet we live on, we're still in the quintillion scale, and there's not a whole lot we can purchase past that. It goes to show just how big the fine is, and it's why Russia has been insisting that the fine is symbolic instead of something it actually expects Google to pay.

The thing is, Russia's fine is set to double again if no payment is made in a few months, which means we'll have to find even more Planet Earths to fit the bill. And there's no way Google can even make a dent in that kind of money, even if it sold everything it had and handed it over to the government. As such, it does seem like it'll be a number that will continually go up, but won't actually mean anything in the long run.