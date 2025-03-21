For the longest time, if you wanted to play console games like those on the Xbox or PlayStation, you had to buy the console that went along with them. Simple logic, but it's changed somewhat in recent years as flagship Xbox exclusives are now on PC and PlayStation, and PlayStation titles are being ported to the PC. Not that every game is getting this treatment, but enough of the big titles to make the thought process over what to buy need a different angle.

And you know what? The difference is choice. Whether that's the hardware you buy to play your games on, the operating system you install to run them on, or even the storefront you get them from. Yes, consoles can do some things better than PCs, mainly because the developers only need to optimize for one set of hardware, but plenty of the recent PC gaming hardware releases have shown the gap isn't as big as you might have thought.

