With details about the Nintendo Switch 2 finally being revealed, everyone is eager to play their favorite Switch games on it. Getting a new Nintendo console is always an exciting time for Nintendo fans. But even though the Switch 2 is backwards compatible, some Nintendo Switch games may not be playable on it.

Luckily for fans thinking of picking up the console, Nintendo is aware of issues that might occur with some games. And it may not be as bad as we fear it could be. Here's why some Nintendo Switch games may not be playable on the Switch 2 after it releases.

Switch Game Start-Up Problems

Trouble from the beginning