Key Takeaways Smartphones are great for your on-the-go entertainment needs, as they are more compact, portable, and versatile.

Travel lightly with a single device, and use a dedicated controller to turn your phone into a full-fledged gaming handheld with ease.

Emulate, stream, and play a wide range of games on your smartphone with powerful devices and a variety of available gaming services.

The handheld gaming revolution has transformed how and where we play our games these days, and it seems like we're barely stretching the surface with what's possible with these devices. They're slowly replacing smartphones for many as the go-to entertainment devices, as they can also stream movies and shows and let you browse the internet, among other things. The chief in importance for a gaming handheld, however, is gaming, and there are plenty of great handhelds out there that let you enjoy the latest and the most popular games out there on the go.

With stunning visuals, more intuitive controls, and access to a vast library of mobile titles, it's easy to wonder: Do smartphones still have a place in the portable gaming landscape? Well, I play all my favorite games on my smartphone when I'm away from my gaming PC or my console, and I frankly shrug at the idea of buying a dedicated gaming handheld. Your mileage may vary based on your preferences, but it's now easier to play most of your favorite games on your smartphone and use it as a full-fledged handheld, instead of buying a dedicated gaming handheld like Steam Deck or the ROG Ally.

One device to rule them all

Why bother carrying and charging another device?

It is true that gaming handhelds are more compact and portable than a gaming laptop, but do you know what's more compact and even more portable? Yes, a smartphone! Even the biggest phones out there on the market, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, are still significantly smaller and less bulky than a typical gaming handheld. And I don't see this changing anytime soon because, well, gaming handhelds are only getting bigger with each new release. We already have the likes of One XPlayer X1 sporting a massive 11-inch display, and I certainly don't see them getting smaller and more compact anytime soon.

Related Big gaming handhelds are ruining the point With gaming handhelds having increasingly bigger screens, the portability is going away. It's time to slow down.

There is a good chance that you already have a capable smartphone in your hands if you are reading this post, so why not game on it instead of spending money on a completely new device, which is not only going to take up more space in your backpack, but it's also something which you'll have to charge frequently alongside your smartphone, laptop, and other accessories. It's just a hassle if you ask me, as you can play a lot — if not all — of your favorite games on your smartphone.

You'll have one less thing to worry about charging and also carrying in your backpack, if you stick with your smartphone for on-the-go gaming instead of a dedicated gaming handheld like Steam Deck. You may not be able to enjoy all the games natively, but there are plenty of ways to play a lot of your favorite games, regardless of whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone.

The controller support is great now

Unlock a vast library of games with a dedicated controller

Close

The age-old argument about having to put up with sub-par on-screen touch controls while gaming on a smartphone is no longer valid either, as there are an umpteen number of mobile gaming controllers out there on the market. From bigger controllers with proper grips like the GameSir G8 Galileo for big phones and foldables to smaller, more compact controllers for regular smartphones, there are several game controllers you can buy very easily from retailers like Amazon.

Related GameSir X2s review: A budget mobile gaming controller with some compromises It's cheap in some areas, and premium in others. Overall, the GameSir X2s is a decent value at its price point.

Thanks to the bevy of available controllers on the market, you can quickly turn your smartphone into a full-fledged gaming handheld that can not only run native games without a hitch, but also emulate and stream games very well from the cloud. The kind of controller I've highlighted above simply slaps on to your phone, meaning you don't have to worry about setting up your phone on a flat surface and pairing it wirelessly to play. A dedicated game controller is all you need to unlock a vast library of playable games on your smartphone, so I highly recommend buying one of the best game controllers if you really want to dive into the world of portable gaming on your smartphone.

Plenty of ways to game on a phone

Native games, emulation, and cloud streaming

Modern Android and iOS devices are extremely powerful, and both platforms have a lot of games that run natively without any hiccups. I'd say iOS has newer and better options now, like Resident Evil Village and the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows, but there are lots of fun Android games out there, too. Notably, you can also turn to emulation and cloud streaming services to play more games on your Android phone or iPhone that aren't natively available, so I'd say you'll never have a dull moment trying to play games on your smartphone.

Related How I turned my smartphone into a fantastic gaming handheld, and you can too Whether you want to use your phone's touchscreen or grab a mobile gaming controller, there are a few ways to use it as a gaming handheld.

As far as emulation is concerned, you can check out the Delta Emulator app on iOS, and apps like RetroArch on Android for fun ways to play retro games on the go. If you prefer playing modern games instead, then you might want to explore cloud game streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Experience. You may not get the same experience as playing native titles on a Steam Deck with cloud streaming on smartphones, but it's pretty good for most people, especially on a relatively smaller screen. Your phone is also always connected to the internet for cloud gaming, as opposed to a gaming handheld, so it has that going for it as well.

Alternatively, you can also turn to utilities like Moonlight and Sunshine and apps like Steam Link to play your PC games remotely on your smartphone while on the same network.

Related How to set up remote game streaming using Moonlight and Sunshine Here's how you can create a personal video game streaming server with the help of Moonlight and Sunshine

Best time for portable gaming

You may get a completely different answer to the "gaming handheld vs smartphone" question depending on the kind of games you want to play or even depending on who you ask. Truthfully, there is no right or wrong answer to it, as they're both equally good and have their own pros and cons. That being said, you can totally use your smartphone as a full-fledged gaming handheld for a fun, on-the-go gaming experience. You may not get the same experience as playing games natively a Steam Deck or a Legion Go, but I'd say it's not really that bad, either.

It boils down to the kind of experience you are looking for, because it's also about the experience of owning and using a particular hardware as much as it is about the performance aspect of it. I personally have a lot of fun gaming on my OnePlus Open for the kind of titles I play when I'm away from my gaming PC, and I only see it getting better.