The default file manager on Windows -- Windows Explorer -- lacks a few useful features, which is why a lot of power users end up resorting to alternate file managers. But, if you still decide to stick to Windows Explorer, there are several mods and add-ons that you can use to make the experience better. For instance, there's QuickLook, which allows you to preview files before opening them -- just like macOS. Then, there's Explorer Tab Utility -- which introduces a tabbed layout to Windows Explorer similar to web browsers. Another such add-on I recently discovered is TeraCopy.

TeraCopy replaces the native file copying system on Windows with a custom version that's secure, fast, and reliable. Apart from this, it has several features that make it a better alternative to Windows' copier. Some of them include the ability to skip problematic files when copying instead of terminating the transfer entirely, skipping files mid-way through the copying process manually, etc. It's also faster when transferring large files, making it the default copier on my Windows PC for the past few days. Here's what I like about it, and how you too can make the copying experience more efficient on your computer using TeraCopy.

What made me switch to TeraCopy

It's a feature galore

One of my biggest annoyances with Windows Explorer is how it instantaneously terminates a copying job when it encounters an error. For instance, if you're copying a file from your PC to an external SSD, and the SSD gets disconnected, you'll need to reconnect the SSD and begin copying the files from scratch. TeraCopy, on the other hand, handles the situation differently. It pauses the transfer, waits for the device to be reconnected, and then continues the transfer from where it left off.

Another feature of TeraCopy that I appreciate is the ability to skip corrupted or problematic files when copying. If the program encounters an error, you can skip a certain file and move on. At the end of the transfer, TeraCopy will ask you if you want it to attempt copying only the files you skipped once again. This is handy since you won't have to manually locate the problematic files to copy them over. These are a few of the quality-of-life improvements provided by TeraCopy. It just makes your job easier.

Queue multiple copying jobs on Windows

By default, Windows Explorer performs two or more copying and transferring tasks simultaneously if you decide to copy and paste multiple sets of files. However, this can slow down the process drastically and may sometimes result in the File Explorer not responding. Owing to this, TeraCopy takes a different approach. The app queues multiple copying tasks one after the other, so it executes them in series instead of parallel.

Moreover, TeraCopy maintains a log of all file transfers, so you can view a list of all the files copied, any errors, files that couldn't be copied, etc. So, you can always go back and copy those specific files again if you missed them initially.

Slightly Intimidating UI

Beginners may not like it

While the features are fantastic, I can't help but mention how TeraCopy makes the copying window look a lot more overwhelming than it should be. The default dialog box when copying files on Windows only shows you the progress along with an animation. However, TeraCopy displays the progress bar, a speed graph, average speed, the number of skipped files, and a ton of other transfer options.

For example - verifying files after the transfer, saving checksum files upon finishing, ejecting the drive automatically after completion, etc. If you've just started using the app, you may feel intimidated by too many buttons and a lot of (arguably unnecessary) data. I wish TeraCopy added a 'simple mode' toggle that only displayed necessary information for beginners. Power users can always turn off the toggle and switch to the Pro mode.

Enhances your workflow

Makes copying files a breeze

TeraCopy integrates into the shell and lives alongside the default copying functionality on your PC. So, every time you right-click and select copy and paste -- or use the Control + C and Control + V keyboard shortcuts -- you'll see a pop-up to select TeraCopy to facilitate the process. What I also love about the app is how it asks for confirmation before moving folders. I've accidentally dragged a folder inside another one so many times, and Windows doesn't prompt you to ask if you actually intended to do it. So, this extra layer of confirmation helps.