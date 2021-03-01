Here’s your chance to win a $10k investment in crypto by donating to charity

Over the past couple of months, cryptocurrencies have been lighting up the news headlines. The price of Bitcoin has soared thanks to a commitment from big investors, and other coins are now following suit. The Complete Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Giveaway gives you the chance to win your own $10k investment — and donate to charity at the same time.

In the past three months, the price of Bitcoin has more than tripled. With further growth expected into the future, now is a great time to jump on the runaway train.

The winner of this giveaway will get an investment of Bitcoin worth $8k, and Ethereum worth a total value of $2k, courtesy of Coinbase. To keep the coins safe, the prize includes a Ledger Nano X Hardware Wallet, worth $119.

Just as importantly, this bundle provides all the training you need for looking after a crypto portfolio — 22 courses and over 85 hours of content in all. Put together, the full prize bundle is valued at $12,512.

To enter, you simply choose an amount to donate to the Playing For Change Foundation. This non-profit uses music education to empower children in countries around the world while supporting talented musicians.

The system is very simple: $10 gets you 100 entries, $25 gets you 250 entries, and $50 is worth 1,000 entries.

Donating $75 gives you 1,500 entries to play with, while $100 provides 2,500 entries, and $150 unlocks 4,500 entries! Enter today for your chance to win.

100 Entries to Win The Complete Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Giveaway & Donate to Charity – $10



See Deal

Prices subject to change