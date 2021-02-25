Facebook wants you to say “Hey Facebook” to the Oculus Quest and Portal

Over the years, people have grown accustomed to saying “Hey Google,” “Hey Alexa,” and “Hey Siri.” Now, Facebook wants to add “Hey Facebook” to the list of wake words we say to inanimate objects.

The social media company has announced Oculus Quest users can say “Hey Facebook” to interact with the device hands-free. While Facebook doesn’t mention the wake word being supported by the Portal, The Verge notes that a support page lists it as working with Portal devices. Alternatively, users can also say “Hey Portal” to interact with their Portal device.

“Our goal is to make Voice Commands a truly hands-free experience—and make it easier to take screenshots, cast, group up with your friends, and more,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Oculus owners will be relieved to hear that “Hey Facebook” will be an opt-in feature, where it can be found in the Experimental Features settings. Users will be able to say things like, “Hey Facebook, take a screenshot.” You can also ask your Oculus device to show you who’s online. Facebook said your Oculus device wouldn’t listen for any wake words when the microphone is turned off and the headset is asleep or powered down.

“We hope ‘Hey Facebook’ helps you do more with Quest, helps you get into your favorite games faster or capture events big and small while staying immersed and in-the-moment. Controllers, hands, and voice—we’re committed to helping you get the most out of your headset, and that starts with providing options.

You’ll have complete control over whether your voice commands are stored and potentially used to make the feature better. You’ll be able to view, hear, and delete all your voice command activity at any time.

Talking to our smart devices isn’t as unusual as it once was, but saying “Hey Facebook” will surely take some getting used to. Facebook said support for the wake words is gradually rolling out, so if you can’t access it now, you might be able to later this week.