The main highlight at next week's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, will be around its new foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Among other improvements, we expect Samsung to follow the trends of other recent foldables, like the recent Motorola Razr+, and expand the cover screen to make it more useful. While this will most likely be a great addition, Samsung could go even further to make its foldable line more useful, or even more available.

In the past, Samsung has used an "FE" moniker, which stands for "fan edition," to create more affordable versions of its flagship products. For example, the Galaxy S20 FE featured many fan-favorite features from the regular S20 line but reduced the price by eliminating others, such as the glass back and the Quad HD+ display. This theoretically makes these devices more affordable, and thus available to more people. Samsung's current foldables are pricey; the current Galaxy Z Flip 4, for example, costs about the same as a traditional slab smartphone but without as many features. What if Samsung surprised everybody with a Z Flip 5 FE? It might be exactly what the company needs.

Pricing is key to the success of foldables

A big deterrent to a foldable smartphone is the price, which is at or near the equivalent of a top-of-the-line traditional flagship. You can get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for the same price as a Galaxy S23 Ultra, but with the latter, you get a much better camera, display, and battery life. Those are all important quality-of-life features, and that makes it harder to choose the Z Flip 4 over other alternatives. Some will like being able to use a more experimental product like a foldable and pay a premium price point for that privilege. However, Samsung could make this choice a lot easier by making a Galaxy Z Flip 5 FE that undercuts many other excellent flagship options.

People like affordable smartphones and that's evidenced by the success of Samsung midrange line and Google's A-series phones. A more refined version of Samsung's clamshell foldable at around $800 could push people to give the Z Flip series a chance. Plus, removing some of the more advanced features, like a large cover screen, could be a benefit. A Galaxy Z Flip FE could change this feeling by being more like a traditional smartphone that happens to fold rather than a whole new kind of device.

There's something in it for Samsung, too. If people try a potential Galaxy Z Flip FE and like the experience, they might upgrade to a flagship Z Flip phone in the future. Offering foldables at a lower price is bound to get them into the hands of more people, which advances the entire market segment as a whole. Considering how much Samsung has invested in this category, there is surely a mutual interest in making foldables more affordable and thus ubiquitous.

Samsung could take some cues from Motorola

With previous FE editions, Samsung cut corners in build materials and in internal components like the battery to reduce the price point. But what could it cut for a potential Z Flip FE phone?

One of the most surprising smartphone releases this year so far was from, of all places, Motorola. After taking a year off from shipping a foldable in the North American market, Motorola's new Razr lineup is everything we've wanted. The Razr+ is the company's flagship foldable, offering a massive 3.6-inch cover screen that isn't limited at all by software for around $1,000. However, the more interesting phone might be the Motorola Razr 40, which is a simpler foldable that only offers the essentials at a lower $800 price point. You won't find a giant cover screen or a flashy design on the Razr 40, but you'll find a decent clamshell foldable for $200 less than the Razr+, and generally less than many of the best phones in 2023.

Samsung can do the exact same thing with a potential Galaxy Z Flip 5 FE, offering the essentials at a sweet price cut. Though the current Z Flip 4's cover screen pales in comparison to the just-released Razr+ — 1.9-inch Super AMOLED vs a 6.9-inch OLED, respectively — it would be fantastic on a cheaper foldable. Regardless of what Samsung decided to eliminate, cutting a few excess features to provide a cheaper clamshell foldable could expand the reach of Samsung's Z-series lineup.

Will Samsung make a Galaxy Z Flip 5 FE?

Though we can still hope, there are no rumors and leaks to suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 FE will be anything more than a fever dream. Samsung has years of experience making foldable phones, so it's the smartphone manufacturer most apt at designing an affordable foldable device. However, Samsung is likely currently focused on keeping up with its newfound competition in the North American market from the likes of Google and Motorola out now, and another from OnePlus is likely on the way.

Samsung needs to innovate to keep up. That'll likely be the company's intention before it releases an FE version of its foldable smartphones. But it could be a way to keep up and expand its offerings in the future.