Summary Basically Homeless on YouTube added a PC within his chair for a clean, sleek look.

The unique " chairputer" project budget allows one visible wire and had to contain desktop components.

The project outcome was successful. The user could use the Bigscreen VR headset with a chair computer, providing an ultimate gaming experience.

For some people, a new PC build isn't done until all the wires and plugs are hidden away. That way, you just have the computer, the screen, and any peripherals; a very clean, sleek look. But what if you wanted to go one step further and hide the PC itself?

It sounds great in practice, but it begs the question: where will the hardware actually go? Well, one person has made an excellent case for stuffing all of that gear within the seat of your chair, especially if you're not willing to make compromises on the hardware.

The "world's first invisible chair PC" hides the hardware right underneath you

As spotted by Hackaday, this cool project comes to us via Basically Homeless on YouTube. They start off the vid saying they wanted to tuck away the PC desktop out of sight and out of mind, and decided on stuffing the computer hardware into the chair's seat. That way, the computer will be wherever he's sitting.

However, he set some strict terms for the project. For one, the PC had to be invisible; that means no visible PC parts sticking out, and the hardware had to be arranged so he doesn't feel it when sitting on the chair.

He also didn't want to cheap out on the hardware. Laptop, mini PC, and Raspberry Pi hardware were ruled out; not only would the chair computer (chairputer?) have to use desktop parts, but it had to render games four times better than a Steam Deck. And an invisible PC is hardly "invisible" if you can see tendril-like wires creeping out from the chair, so he gave himself a budget of a single visible wire to work with.

The end result is a real journey to watch. There are the highs (like finding a way to squash a motherboard, GPU, and a PSU powerful enough to power it all into a chair) and the lows (like all the components that died to make this possible). They found a way to put ina USB hub, an SD card reader, and even added a power button for easy booting. And I have to admit, I winced when he first took a seat on his brand-new chair-computer, thinking that something expensive was about to snap in two.

However, not only did everything work on the first try, but Basically Homeless took it a step further and plugged a Bigscreen VR headset into the PC. That way, he didn't even need a monitor; he could just sit back in his gaming chair (literally) and play. Sounds like bliss to me.

