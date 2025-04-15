Summary Steam has a hidden page that reveals total spending accurately.

Third-party evaluators inflate numbers, not including sales or bundles.

Log in to the page on Steam to see total spend; users can access it after 20 years.

So, how much do you think you've spent on Steam total? A few hundred, maybe even a thousand or two? If you've been on Steam for a while now and you're a big PC gamer, the answer may be higher than you think. At least, that's how things went for me after I read about this hidden-away Steam page that tells you exactly how much you've spent on it. I'm not exactly proud.

Related Steam Deck OLED review: More than just a screen upgrade The Steam Deck OLED dropped by surprise recently, and it's a fantastic handheld that's more than just a screen upgrade.

Someone uncovers a buried Steam page that details your spending

Steam account evaluators are nothing new. A few third-party services go through your library and give you a rough sum of how much you've spent. However, I noticed that these tools don't consider games you've bought on sale and through stuff like Humble Bundle, so they usually report much more than what you've actually paid.

However, all this time, Steam has been logging every single dollar that has gone through your account; it's just that you don't know it yet. This gives a far more accurate idea of how much you've paid for digital content. Yes, it doesn't consider external bundles and in-app purchases, but it's much better than third-party evaluations.

Want to know how much that is? You really don't, but hey, I'm not your boss. As spotted by PCGamer, a user made a post on the Steam subreddit speculating on how much they spent on Steam by looking at how many Steam Points they had. Turns out, doing so isn't the best estimate of your expenditure, but one user set the record straight:

The second link is the one you're interested in. Click it, log into Steam, and then look at the "TotalSpend" field. That's how much you've spent on Valve's platform. Turns out, after 20 years of being on Steam, I've spent just under $9000 on games, which feels more than what I expected, but it's not like I can argue with Steam itself. And if you'd like to see more tools you're not putting to good use (and are far less heartbreaking), check out these four features that came to Steam Beta first that you missed out on.