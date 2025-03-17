Building a new PC from scratch is far more exciting than buying a prebuilt one because you have full control over the components you want to use. I remember how thrilled I was back in 2012 when I took my sweet time researching and purchasing all the necessary parts for my first gaming rig. I did this again several years later, in 2020, and it was just as exciting. However, one thing I underestimated was the total costs involved in building a PC, as I had to stretch my budget both times.

Even if the costs of crucial components like the processor, graphics card, and RAM don't surprise you, other hidden expenses will catch you off-guard, especially if it's your first time building a PC. So, to save you from the surprises I faced, we'll dive into the hidden costs you should factor into your budget before you start purchasing components for your new rig.

5 Additional supplies

A basic screwdriver won't be enough to build your PC

A standard Philips #2 screwdriver isn't going to be enough, as some components in your PC use different screw sizes. For instance, the M.2 SSD screws are tiny, and you'll need a Philips #0 or #1 screwdriver. Likewise, motherboard standoff screws might sometimes need a hex driver. And don't forget that AIO liquid coolers may include proprietary screws for mounting the radiator, fans, and pump. Therefore, you'll need to spend $20-$30 on a screwdriver set, preferably a magnetized one, to make your job easier.

Additionally, proper cable management to improve the aesthetics and airflow requires additional supplies like velcro straps and cable sleeves, which most people overlook while ordering PC parts. And don't forget to buy a high-quality thermal paste. While CPU coolers often come with thermal paste pre-applied or in the box, an aftermarket paste with a higher thermal conductivity will lower your CPU temperature by 5-10C and last for years before drying out.

4 Shipping and duty fees

Importing PC parts can be really expensive

Let's say you found a really nice-looking PC case after watching a bunch of reviews on YouTube, but unfortunately, it's not available in your country. Your only option is to import it, which can get really expensive. Since PC cases are generally huge and challenging to ship, you'll likely end up paying more than the cost of the case for shipping. And don't forget import duties or additional taxes that may be levied on your ship when it enters your country.

For instance, the Corsair 4000D only costs $110 on Amazon US, but if I wanted to import it into India, I'd have to pay another $228 for shipping and duty fees, making it a really expensive purchase. Duty fees will also apply to any other components you wish to import, and the bigger the product (like a monitor), the higher the shipping fees will be. So, if you want to cut down on shipping costs and don't want to pay absurd duty fees, I highly recommend sourcing PC parts locally.

3 Operating system

Your new PC isn't usable without an OS

When I built my first gaming PC, I didn't even think about the operating system until I actually booted it and entered the BIOS menu. I had to purchase a genuine copy of Windows 7, which wasn't cheap. Sure, you could install Linux for free, but if you plan to do any serious work or gaming, you'll need Windows 11. A genuine copy of Windows 11 Home costs $139, whereas Windows 11 Pro will set you back at $200, which can easily stretch your final budget.

Remember any other essential software purchases you'll need to make once you get your PC up and running. For instance, I needed to purchase Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom to edit my photos. Likewise, you may need to purchase some games from Steam or the Epic Games Store; these costs add up in the end.

2 Peripherals

Don't forget to set money aside for a keyboard, mouse, or headset