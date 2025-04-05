Summary Advanced calibration improved print quality significantly with less warping and stringing issues.

Preheating presets save setup time and prevent temperature-related mishaps for smoother prints.

Filament runout sensors and fan speed controls enhance consistency and finishing quality in prints.

When I first started 3D printing, I had no idea how many hidden features were waiting to be discovered in my machine. These functionalities have transformed my workflow and saved me from countless misprints. Looking back, I realize how much time and frustration I could have spared if I had known about them earlier. Let me share seven valuable features I wish I had discovered sooner to make your own 3D printing experience smoother.

7 Advanced calibration for improved print quality

How these overlooked tweaks revolutionized my final prints