Summary Paint in various perspective planes using different grids.

Utilize Krita's document snapshot functionality for easy referencing.

Track project time, customize docker views, and use mirror tools for efficient workflow.

Krita is a fantastic open-source tool for creative image manipulation. While Krita is one of many alternatives to Photoshop , it stands alone as a go-to creative tool for many digital artists and illustrators, even for digital illustration from tablets too. Krita has many obvious tools and features, like layers, brushes, shapes, and selection tools, but it also provides many hidden features you should use to boost your creative workflow further.

7 Paint in various perspective planes

Perspective changes your brush parameters