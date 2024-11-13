I’ve been using Microsoft Word longer than I care to admit, so you’d think I would know all its features inside and out. That might be close to true, but I still keep finding amazing features hidden in plain sight (or not so much). This is thanks to how many features Microsoft has packed into the productivity tool, plus its continuing addition of new ones, like implementing Apple Handoff support.

If you want to increase your mastery of Microsoft Word, here are 10 hidden features of the word processor you may be surprised to learn.

Reorganize your document with Outline view

Drag and drop entire sections to reorganize with ease

Close

Microsoft Word’s Outline view provides a powerful way to structure and rearrange your document, allowing you to see an organized view of headings, subheadings, and sections. This feature is beneficial for managing large documents, such as reports, research papers, or manuscripts where you may need to move or restructure sections quickly.

To access Outline view, go to the View tab and select Outline. This puts the document into an outline format where each heading level is hierarchically represented. You can expand or collapse sections, drag headings to reorder them, and even promote or demote headings to change their level in the structure.

Using the Outline view simplifies the process of rearranging content and gives you a clearer perspective on your document’s organization. It’s a must-use tool for anyone needing to create well-structured, logically flowing documents.

It's important to note that moving sections this way may break image formatting and special text layout settings you've made. Be sure to closely examine your document in Print Layout view after reorganizing your sections.

Perform calculations in Word

Math assistance, hidden right at your fingertips

Microsoft Word’s calculation feature is a lifesaver for quick math tasks. You can add totals, calculate percentages, and find averages directly within your document. It’s not as powerful as Excel, but perfect for simple math needs.

To use it, go to the Quick Access Toolbar settings and add the Tools Calculate [Calculate] command. Once it’s on, you can highlight a math expression (like “5 + 10” or “50 * 0.2”) and click Calculate. The result will pop up in the status bar at the bottom of your Word window so that you can see it right away.

Close

This Quick Access command is not available on macOS versions of Microsoft Word.

This is a huge time-saver for anyone who works with numbers in reports or proposals. You can make quick calculations without getting distracted by needing to exit your flow to access a calculator. It makes document creation a breeze when you just need to do some basic math.

Cut and collect text with ease using Spike

It’s the digital version of the retro paper holder

Microsoft Word’s Spike feature is an excellent hidden productivity tool. It lets you cut and collect multiple pieces of text from different parts of a document and then paste them all at once in a new spot. Unlike the regular clipboard, which only holds one thing at a time, Spike can gather multiple text snippets in a row, making it especially handy for rearranging things.

To use Spike, just select the text you want to move and press Ctrl + F3 (Windows) or Cmd + Fn + F3 (Mac). This cuts the text and adds it to Spike’s collection. Once you’ve got all the pieces you need, accumulated in order on the invisible clipboard, just go to the spot where you want to paste them and press Ctrl + Shift + F3 to paste everything in the order you clipped it.

Spike is a lifesaver for anyone who wants to streamline document restructuring without the hassle of repeated copying and pasting. Whether you’re reorganizing ideas, moving sections of text, or gathering info for a report, Spike makes the process way faster and easier.

Add screenshots to your document

Quickly and easily insert helpful visuals into your reports, tutorials, and more

Microsoft Word’s Screenshot tool is a game-changer! You can capture images directly from open windows or screen snippets and add them to your document. No need to leave Word or use external software.

To use the Screenshot tool, head to the Insert tab and click Screenshot. You can choose an entire window from the list of open applications or use the Screen Clipping option to capture a specific part of your screen. Once you’ve selected your screenshot, it’ll instantly appear in your document, ready for resizing or formatting.

This built-in tool makes it super easy to add visuals to your documents. Whether you’re illustrating a step-by-step guide, highlighting data, or just making your document look more appealing, the Screenshot tool has you covered.

Translate text as you go

Instantly bypass those language barriers in your docs

Microsoft Word’s Translate tool is a game-changer for anyone who needs to communicate across languages. It lets you translate text within your document, allowing you to share ideas and collaborate with international teams easily. Whether you’re working on a multilingual report or need to understand a foreign-language document quickly, this tool can help.

Head to the Review tab and click Translate to use the Translate tool. You can choose to translate a specific section of text or the whole document. Word will give you a bunch of translation options powered by Microsoft Translator, and you can either replace the original text or add the translation as a new section.

One of the best things about Word’s Translate tool is that it saves you a ton of time. Instead of switching between different languages or using external translation tools, you can translate the text directly in Word. This makes it a great resource for anyone who works in a global or multilingual environment.

Keep your document current without any fuss

Close

Microsoft Word has a handy feature that automatically updates dates in your documents. This means your document will always show the latest date, and you won’t need to mess around with manual changes. This feature is handy for templates, recurring reports, or documents that need a current date every time you open or print them.

To set up a date that will be automatically updated, go to the Insert tab, select the Insert Date and Time icon, and choose your preferred date format. Make sure to check the Update Automatically box before you insert it. Word will then show the current date every time you open or print your document.

Using an auto-updating date is a breeze. It saves you the hassle of manually changing dates and ensures that your documents are always accurate, especially if they’re time-sensitive. It’s a minor feature, but it can make a big difference in your productivity.

Hide the ribbon for less distractions

Create a cleaner workspace so you can focus on writing

Want a cleaner, distraction-free workspace? Microsoft Word has you covered! You can hide the ribbon and get more screen space to focus on your content. This is especially useful for writers, editors, and anyone who likes a minimalist view without all the extras in the toolbar.

To hide the ribbon, click the small arrow to the right of the Word ribbon. Mac users can click View > Ribbon to do the same thing. This allows you to hide the ribbon completely. If you're using Word in Microsoft Windows, you can also customize ribbon visibility in File > Options > General > Collapse the ribbon automatically. The ribbon labels will still remain, and you can click one to open the content again via toolbar.

Hiding the ribbon can help you concentrate and simplify your interface, especially when working on long documents. It’s a simple trick that can make a big difference in your productivity.

Hide text right inside your document

Conceal and control content in Microsoft Word