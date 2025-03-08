Summary Windows 11 23H2 Beta introduces an image sharing tool.

The feature allows image editing and compression within the Windows Share sheet.

This hidden feature is still in development and may not work properly yet.

Whenever a new Windows 11 Beta or Canary update releases, there are usually two phases to it. First, there's the initial wave of discovery, where we check out everything Microsoft has added in the new update. However, there's a lesser-known second wave where people trawl through the code and look for any work-in-progress features that Microsoft has hidden from public view. One such feature has surfaced in the new Windows 11 Beta build, and it's looking to be a winner already.

The Windows 11 23H2 Beta has a new image sharing tool

This particular feature was spotted by PhantomOfEarth, who is really good at finding these hidden features and showing them off for everyone to look at. This time, the Windows Share sheet has a new feature that lets you edit an image before you send it elsewhere.

By the looks of things, the editing tools are pretty simple. There's one for rotation and flipping the image across the horizontal or vertical axis, and a pen tool that lets you doodle on the image. There's also a "compress" option that seemingly reduces the file size of the image so you'll have an easier time sharing it.

Because the feature is hidden, it's likely that Microsoft is still ironing out all of the details and getting it ready for a proper release. As such, even if you find and enable the feature, it may not work properly. If you're interested in giving it a spin, it's probably best to wait for it to be officially announced. Until then, check out our guide on the Windows Insider Program for more information on how to sign up for the beta.