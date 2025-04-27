There are many front-facing features on Windows, like the desktop, Start menu, File Explorer, and others. These are essential features you’re familiar with and use regularly. However, there are some hidden features I wish I’d been using from the beginning.

Many hidden features provide additional functionality and can help improve your workflow. I constantly search for features and functions to increase productivity when working on my PC. You can also use these features if you know where they are and dig into your system.

Related 5 Windows 11 features that need to be changed Windows 11 is improving day by day, but there are still a lot of features that need to be changed or improved.

5 Clipboard history

Sync and prevent loss of copied items