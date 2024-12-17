The taskbar in Windows 11 can be a busy place full of pinned apps, Power Toys, and items in the System tray like the date and time. Things can get clogged up quickly, but you might want to create more space by hiding the system clock. You have all seen it, the clock with date and time that sits in the lower right corner of the taskbar.

There are various reasons to hide the clock. For instance, you might want to clear the way for other items on the taskbar. You can use the room depending on how many apps and services you have running. Or, you may not need it because you monitor the time on your phone or smartwatch. Whatever the case, this article will guide you on how to hide it using the Settings app or via Group Policy.

How to hide the system clock on Windows 11

The easy way

If you are ready to create room on the taskbar, hiding the clock on your Windows 11 PC is easier than you might think, thanks to a toggle setting in version 23H2 or higher.

Press Windows key + I to launch the Settings app or open it from the Start menu. Select the Time & language tab from the left column. Click the Date & time option. Toggle the Show time and date in the System tray button off to disable the clock.

To save a couple of steps, right-click the Clock in the system tray and select Adjust date and time to get to the same section to toggle it on or off.

This option is the easiest way to hide the time and date in the System tray. It allows you to view what the tray will look like sans the clock — no restart required. Also, if you want to display it again, you can toggle the switch back on.

Hide the clock using Group Policy

Not for the faint of heart

You can adjust a setting in Local Group Policy Editor to hide the date and time if you are running Pro, Education, or Enterprise editions of Windows.

Press Windows key + R, type gpedit.msc, and click OK. Navigate to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Start Menu and Taskbar. Double-click the Remove Clock from the system notification area setting. Set the policy to Enabled, click Apply, and then OK.

Once you have enabled the policy, you must sign out and log back in or restart your system so that the clock will be hidden. The Settings app will also gray out the system tray's time and date switch. You will need to re-enable the policy to allow the switch to work again.

If you want the taskbar and System tray section on your Windows PC to be a less cluttered experience, hiding the date and time is a good way to help avoid distractions, so you can focus on getting things done. Keep in mind that hiding the clock through the Settings app isn't permanent, and you can easily display it again. You can get it out of your way temporarily during a busy workload and toggle it back on when you are ready for it. While not permanent, turning it off via Group Policy is more involved and requires setting the policy to the Disabled or Not Configured setting.