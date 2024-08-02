I've reviewed many docking stations over the past few years, but when the HiDock H1 came up on my inbox, it immediately seemed like something special. This isn't just your standard collection of extra ports. It's a dock with built-in speakers and a microphone for your calls. But there's even more under the hood, because the HiDock H1 can also transcribe and summarize your meetings using AI, powered by the GPT-4o model.

The HiDock H1 is a really interesting novelty, and the built-in speaker is actually pretty good, at least better than what's built into my monitor, and those are already pretty good too. I can also see how the recording and AI transcription feature can be useful, though it's far from perfect based on my experience. Ultimately, though, I think it's not a great docking station. I've had some trouble using the ports on it, making it a bit harder to recommend.

About this review: HiDock sent us the HiDock H1 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its content.

AI features make it easier to catch up on meetings

Easy switching between the speaker and earpiece Cons USB ports aren't as fast as advertised, and they can be unreliable

The earpiece is a bit uncomfortable and hard to put on

Pricing and availability

The HiDock H1 is currently available directly from the company's website, and that seems to be the only place you can buy it. HiDock does ahve a presence on Amazon, but the H1 isn't available there just yet.

The price on HiDock's website is currently $279, with no indication of a discount. However, you'll need to pay extra for some features in the HiNotes software, which is responsible for transcribing and summarizing meetings. This costs $12.99 for 1200 minutes, or $119.99 for 12000 minutes.

HiDock H1 Ports 2x USB-C, 2x USB Type-A, 2x HDMI, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet, 1x microSD card reader, 1x SD card reader USB Power Delivery Yes, up to 100W Power supply included Yes (150W) Max display res. Up to dual 4K 60Hz Price $279 Dimensions 2.9x7.0x3.7 inches (72.4x178x93.5mm) Expand

Design and ports

It looks pretty good

Starting right away with the design, the HiDock H1 is pretty nice. The shell is made of plastic, so it doesn't feel particularly premium, but it does look good. My review unit comes in the Slate Grey colorway, though there's also a lighter Platinum Gray version that seems to look pretty good. the design overall is pretty functional, with a speaker grill facing the user, a set of buttons for controlling calls (including starting a recording), a noise reduction slider, and a volume knob. Volume knobs can be a bit hot or miss in terms of feel and quality, but credit to HiDock, this one feels really good to use. However, I can't spin it too fast, since it messes up how the audio is adjusted. You need to slow down a bit and make more subtle adjustments, which might be frustrating in some cases.

The main component of the HiDock can also be supplemented by the earpiece charging cradle. This part (called the HiDock E1) attaches magnetically to the right side of the dock, and thanks to some connector pins, it keeps the earpiece charged. At any point, you can pick up the earpiece to switch from the speaker to it, and then put it back to charge it back up. It's a clever and very functional design.

The underside of the dock includes rubber feet that do a great job of keeping the dock in place. They're very grippy, which is something I can't say about every dock I've reviewed.

A good supply of ports, with some issues

As a docking station, on paper, the HiDock H1 looks fairly solid. It uses a standard USB-C connection, so you're not going to get crazy fast speeds out of it, but it's still quite good. Aside from the hos connection, the back has a USB-C port with 10Gbps speeds, two USB Type-A ports (one at 10Gbps and one at 5Gbps), two HDMI ports, both capable of supporting up to a 4K 60Hz monitor, and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port.

There are some more ports on the left side, including another USB-C 10Gbps connection and card readers for both full-size SD cards and microSD cards. There's also a Bluetooth button here, because yes, you can use the speakerphone and recording features of the dock over Bluetooth with your phone. That's pretty cool.

I quickly found that my mouse stuttered to the point of being unusable

The problem is these ports aren't as fast as you'd expect them to be, and they can have serious issues. I plugged in my mouse and keyboard into the dock, and I quickly found that my mouse stuttered to the point of being unusable while plugged into this dock. This didn't happen with the mouse plugged directly into the computer, and it generally doesn't happen with other docks, either. This wasn't a constant, and sometimes it worked totally fine, but it shouldn't happen in the first place. I also tested the read speeds over USB-C, and even with nothing else plugged into the other ports, the speeds I got were closer to 400MB/s, not the 1000MB/s you'd expect of a 10Gbps USB-C port. In fact, my portable Dockcase SSD, which indicates the speed of the USB connection, clearly says that it only goes up to 5Gbps speeds, contrary to HiDock's claims.

The HDMI ports are also not perfect. They do support displays up to 4K, yes, but when I plugged it into my super-ultrawide monitor, my laptops could only output 1080p in a 16:9 aspect ratio, rather than the expected 32:9. One laptop I tried did work in 32:9, but it had a permanent glitch with a black vertical bar along the screen. Oh, and the external displays also don't work if your host PC is connected over USB Type-A, because USB Type-A ports don't carry display signals.

Audio

