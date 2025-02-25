If there's one thing macOS and Windows have in common, it's the fact that the included file manager is not ideal. While both File Explorer and Finder have their pros and cons compared to each other, both have better alternatives. Most of those alternatives are platform-specific, but HiFile is an interesting exception.

HiFile is a file manager that runs on macOS, Windows, and even Linux, providing a consistent experience across platforms. It's a pretty solid experience, though considering it's a paid app on both Windows 11 and macOS (the Linux version is fully free), it's not quite where it should be. It was recommended to me by one our readers when I listed the best Finder replacements on macOS, but I don't think it can dethrone the top picks on that list.

A dual-pane view and tab support

What every file manager needs to have

If you've ever looked at alternative file managers on either Windows or macOS, you'll know that a major feature in almost all of them is the ability to use a dual-pane view to manage your files. This makes it much easier to move files around and manage them. without having to have multiple windows open, so it's definitely a plus here, though it's not exactly a unique selling point for HiFile. It does help greatly, but other options do the same.

HiFile also supports tabs, but the way they're implemented is very different from what I'd expect. When you press the keyboard shortcut to create a new tab, a tab is created for the current folder you're in, and that tab appears at the top of the screen. So, in essence, a new tab isn't created, but your current location is saved as a tab of sorts at the top of the screen. You can then navigate anywhere you want, and use the "tab" to return to the folder you were in when you created said tab. I can see how this might be useful, but it's definitely a behavior you have to get used to before it works the way you'd want it to.

There's some customization

But not a ton