I'd be lying if I said I never wished to have an RTX 4090 (or a 4080 Super) in my gaming PC. In fact, I was sure I'd upgrade from my RTX 3080 to the RTX 5080 this year, but that dream stands ruined for now. High-end and flagship GPUs are some of the most coveted components by PC gamers, and garner the most hype because of it. It's also the reason scalpers make merry during every GPU launch, but, well, scalpers gonna scalp.

With games pushing the boundaries of graphical realism, high-end GPUs gradually became a necessity rather than a luxury, at least for gamers who didn't want to settle with watered-down in-game settings. This year, however, we have seen some shifts in the GPU market which threaten to make high-end GPUs irrelevant for the vast majority of gamers. Even those with high standards don't need to spend a bomb on the greatest GPUs anymore.

5 1080p gamers still don't need high-end GPUs

Budget gamers are spoiled for choice