Motherboards can cost as little as $100 but you can easily spend up to $1,000, if not more. Depending on the motherboard, the more you spend the more features and functionality you can expect to have available. When shopping around for a new motherboard for your PC, should you spend a small fortune on one of the more premium options or are the budget-friendly boards just as good? Here are some reasons you should consider more affordable motherboards for your next PC build.

3 Modern budget motherboards are excellent

Unlike the old days

Years ago, I would avoid more affordable motherboards because they weren't great. The same cannot be said for modern boards with a lower price tag. They're often excellent and some can even rock the best chipset on offer from AMD and Intel. Other motherboards push mid-range chipsets harder to get as much out of the platform as possible without bumping the price to match the competition. You can easily find hidden gems in the mid to low end of the motherboard market. The only thing you're missing out on with lower specification chipsets are PCI lanes and connectivity.

The Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX Ice is a great example of getting the best bang for your buck. This B650 motherboard has some impressive features for its price, including support for up to DDR5-8000 RAM, an 8+2 phase VRM design, and PCIe 5.0 for one of three M.2 SSD slots. The primary x16 PCI slot is locked to PCIe 4.0 but that's good enough for even the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

2 You likely don't need all the advanced features

How many PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs do you need?!