High-end RAM kits often boast blazing-fast speeds to catch your attention, but that doesn't necessarily mean smoother gameplay or higher frame rates are guaranteed. Although premium RAM certainly has its place in certain scenarios, the gaming benefits aren't always as substantial as manufacturers make them seem with their marketing. Sure, it's worth upgrading to DDR5 RAM if you haven't already, but you really don't need faster DDR5 kits, especially for gaming.

There are other more important factors to consider when buying PC components, which can have a bigger impact on your frame rates. So, before you spend a premium on high-speed RAM sticks, it's important to understand why simply having faster memory isn't going to improve your gaming experience dramatically. I'm not saying you won't notice improvements with faster RAM kits, but prioritizing RAM speeds isn't always the best choice.

4 Your CPU and GPU matter more

What's the point of faster RAM if you have a slower CPU or GPU?