For years, FPS, or frames per second, has been the defining metric of gaming performance. If your gaming PC managed to push beyond the magical 60 FPS mark, you usually had yourself a winner. A high FPS number might be correlated with a more responsive game, but FPS alone can't guarantee an enjoyable experience. Many other factors play a role in making a game feel "smooth" or "fluid."

Gamers gradually grew more knowledgeable about things like frame time and input latency, and with the advent of frame generation, the whole concept of FPS became murky. It pays to understand the underlying factors determining the kind of gaming performance you get, so you can fix any bottlenecks in the pipeline.

Related 7 tips to improve gaming performance without taking your wallet out Don't want to spend? No problem. You can boost your FPS for free with these tips

5 Not all frames are made equal

AI-generated frames add latency