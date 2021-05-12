Check out these high-res renders of Sony’s upcoming WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds

A few days ago, we saw leaked live images of Sony’s upcoming premium TWS earbuds — the WF-1000XM4. The images showcased the earbuds’ new compact design, gave us a good look at the charging case, and even highlighted some of its specifications. Now, reputed leaker Roland Quandt has shared some high-resolution renders of the Sony WF-1000XM4, giving us an even better look at the design and colorways.

As you can see in the renders attached below, the Sony WF-1000XM4 features a compact design that resembles the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro more than the Sony WF-1000XM3. They’re much smaller and, therefore, they’ll likely offer a more comfortable fit than the older model. The charging case also looks a lot more compact, it doesn’t feature the same gold accent as the previous model, but it has a gold Sony logo.

While the renders reveal no specifications, they give us our first look at the beige/silver colorway. This new colorway also features the same gold accent as the black variant, with a gold Sony logo on the charging case.

Previous leaks suggest that the Sony WF-1000XM4 will offer faster charging than its predecessor, with the case’s charging output rated at 5V =140mA. In contrast, the Sony WF-1000XM3 is rated at 5V =120mAh. Based on these specs, we believe that Sony’s upcoming TWS earbuds may offer up to 120 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. That’s a significant improvement over the WF-1000XM3’s 90-minute playtime rating with a 10-minute charge. We might also see wireless charging support on the new model, as the feature is now a standard offering on premium TWS earbuds.

Although Sony is yet to reveal any official information about the WF-1000XM4, leaks suggest that the company may launch the TWS earbuds early next month. We expect to learn more about the earbuds in the weeks leading up to the launch.